Witkoff To Visit Russia Tomorrow To Discuss Oslo Talks
“American and European teams, together with Ukraine, have done substantive work on key issues. Tomorrow, Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian leaders and exchange views on the ideas raised at this meeting and the proposals developed by our European and American colleagues. This could pave the way for a meeting of leaders,” Støre said.
More details to follow
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