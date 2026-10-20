Russian Forces Strike Epicentr Shopping Center In Pervomaisk, Injuring Two Women
"This evening, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A UAV struck the Epicentr shopping center in Pervomaisk," the statement said.Read also: Russian drone strike damages four private homes in Mykolaiv
According to the regional governor, two women were reported injured. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.
Information on the injured and other consequences of the attack is being clarified.
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