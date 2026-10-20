Zelensky On Meeting With Witkoff: There Are Proposals On Ceasefire, NATO-Like Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which were attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We are ready for negotiations, and it is important for us to demonstrate any signs of de-escalation. That is why there are certain proposals for different ceasefire formats," Zelensky said.

He also noted that a wide range of issues had been discussed during today's talks.

"We talked about security guarantees, as well as various sensitive issues. As for territories, everyone understands that such issues must be discussed at the highest level," Zelensky said, once again expressing his readiness for a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Witkoff to visit Russia tomorrow to discuss Oslo talks

Zelensky clarified that security guarantees for Ukraine had been discussed with the U.S.

"I am grateful to the American side for reiterating that these guarantees will be reliable. We have various proposals. We discussed NATO, Article 5, in particular, as well as the option of 'Article 5 light,'" he said.

Zelensky added that the document Witkoff would deliver to the Russian side contained various types of security guarantees, and said Ukraine would receive a response within a day.

He stressed that no issues concerning Ukraine could be discussed without Ukraine's participation.

"I do not know what is involved in the trilateral meeting between the United States, China and Russia. That is their business. But, of course, when it comes to Ukraine and its future, it is absolutely clear that any such discussions can be acceptable only if we participate in the negotiations. And, as I said, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. Following our phone call with the Secretary of State [Marco Rubio], we are continuing a very constructive dialogue," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the Oslo talks also addressed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"We also discussed very important issues, including what will happen after this war ends. Of course, we want to do everything possible to bring it to an end as soon as possible. After the war, the focus will be on rebuilding our country and many other issues," he said.

As previously reported, Trump said on October 11 that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine had supposedly taken effect, urging both sides not to violate it.

Zelensky said he had been unaware of such an arrangement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire provided that Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

However, during the night and morning of October 17 alone, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions.