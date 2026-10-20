UK To Provide Additional Military Aid To Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom government announced on Tuesday that it will provide additional military support to Saudi Arabia amid intensifying Houthi attacks.

The Defense Ministry said it decided to deploy a Royal Air Force (RAF) Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft to support Saudi Arabia's defense operations backing Yemen's internationally recognized government. "Escalating tensions in the Gulf can have a serious impact at home in the UK - increasing prices, disruption to energy supplies, and extra costs for British businesses. The Houthis are a dangerous threat to regional stability in the Middle East, and it is in the UK's national economic and security interest that they do not succeed," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced that London will also send RAF Typhoon jets to "conduct defensive counter-air operations over Saudi Arabia, helping to protect Saudi cities, civilian populations and critical national infrastructure." He emphasized that British aircraft will not participate in offensive activities.