Iran Said To Agree To Secret IAEA Visit To Nuclear Sites
Iran is said to have agreed to a secret visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its nuclear sites under the Qatar-Pakistan proposal, sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday.
The proposed compromise supposedly seeks to address the demands of both Washington and Tehran, prevent a renewed escalation and create conditions for a return to negotiations, people familiar with the matter said. As part of the initiative, mediators have offered a partial concession on Iran's demand for the release of frozen assets, proposing to pay interest on the $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatari banks.
The proposal has reportedly received a positive response from both sides.
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