Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov claimed on Tuesday that his country remains optimistic about implementing a "diesel deal" reached with the United States.

"I think there are some good prospects here, and we'll pursue them. So far, everything looks positive," he told reporters.

Furthermore, the official addressed the conflict with Ukraine and stalled negotiations, stressing that US President Donald Trump's decision not to impose "hellish sanctions" against Moscow will not change Russia's approach to the Ukraine settlement. "This approach is well known in Washington and in European capitals," he said. "And I'm sure they know about it in Kyiv, too," he added.