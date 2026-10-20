'Red Carpet' Airport Project Bags Dubai-It Award For Being 'Fastest In The World'

Dubai has drastically changed the journey of passing through airport immigration, switching long lines to just a few seconds of processing - and it is now being rewarded for the hassle-free initiative.

Dubai's Crown Prince announced the winner for the Dubai-it Award for the government category, presenting it to the 'Red Carpet' project by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

Dubai International Airport had rolled out an artificial intelligence-powered travel system that allows passengers to clear passport processing in a matter of seconds.

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In a statement on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, hailed the project, saying it had "transformed the airport experience".

"The project has transformed the airport experience, enabling travellers to complete entry and exit procedures in less than five seconds, making it the fastest service of its kind in the world."

Airport authorities plan to expand this 'Red Carpet' smart corridor at Terminal 3, making the smart system available to both departing and arriving passengers in the near future.

Launched in collaboration with Dubai Airports, the AI-powered system enables travellers to complete passport control without the need to present any travel documents. The smart corridor can handle up to 10 passengers simultaneously, and passengers at DXB can clear passport control in as little as 6 to 14 seconds.

The Ruler also revealed the famous 'red carpet' had increased capacity tenfold while achieving a passenger satisfaction rate of over 99 per cent.

"This is the philosophy behind Dubai-it: achieving exceptional results that change the way things are done, harnessing the latest technologies to make people's lives easier and create experiences that exceed their expectations. Congratulations to the Red Carpet project team."

Just three days back, the leader announced the SWS Board Technology team as the winner for the economy field.

The annual award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

On June 17, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. The concept reflects a belief that ambition has little value without execution and that speed must go hand in hand with quality.

The Dubai-it Award will be held annually to celebrate exceptional achievements and run from September to May. It aims to identify examples that embody Dubai's philosophy of action, turn ambitious ideas into results, and deliver with excellence, precision and distinction in a short period of time.

June, July and August will be dedicated to receiving and evaluating nominations for the following edition.

Winners of the Dubai-it award will be selected based on the following eight criteria:

Exceptional nature of the achievement Excellence and quality of execution Speed of achievement and efficiency of execution Embracing Dubai's philosophy of action Turning vision into tangible results Exceptional impact Sustainability and potential for development Clarity of the model and its inspirational role

RTA wins first Dubai-it award in government sector, Sheikh Hamdan announces Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it award winner for projects in the field of economy Nominations for Dubai-it award to open on August 10; how to apply