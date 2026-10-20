No Olise, But Bayern Ready For Arsenal Test, Says Kane

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Champions League hopefuls Bayern Munich are set for an early test of their title credentials when they host English champions Arsenal on Wednesday without in-form winger Michael Olise.

The London-born Olise, who started in Arsenal's junior system, is suspended after picking up two yellow cards inside a minute in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Viking last week.

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After seeing a first yellow for a foul, a clearly frustrated Olise responded to some verbal provocation from Viking captain Zlatko Tripic by throwing the ball at his head to be sent off for the first time in his career.

After being thrust into Ballon d'Or contention due to last season's stellar showing, the former Crystal Palace winger has continued his excellent form this campaign.

Olise has nine goals and five assists from 10 games in all competitions for Bayern.

With Jamal Musiala struggling with injury and illness and both Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl well off their best form, Olise and the ever-reliable Harry Kane have shouldered Bayern's attacking burden so far this season.

The England captain has nine goals and six assists in 10 games. With Bayern 2-0 down away at Viking last week, Kane almost single-handedly engineered a comeback, scoring twice and setting up another.

Speaking after Bayern's ruthless 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Kane said Bayern would miss Olise but called on the rest of their star-studded squad to step up.

"Missing one of your biggest players, you're going to feel it for sure, but that's where other people have to step up and show they can take their opportunity," Kane said.

"We talk about the squad a lot, we talk about being ready for your moment and whoever plays will have to be ready."

One of the many positives to come out of Saturday's thumping win over Leipzig was the performance of Luis Diaz.

The 29-year-old had cut a frustrated figure after a poor start to the season but scored three goals and set up another in one of his best performances since moving from Liverpool in 2025.

'One of the best'

Despite swapping north London for the Bavarian capital back in 2023, former Tottenham captain Kane has seen plenty of Arsenal since joining Bayern.

Bayern faced the Gunners in two quarterfinal legs in 2023-24, progressing by just a goal, but were outclassed in a 3-1 defeat in the league phase of last year's competition.

With domestic and international matches coming thick and fast, Kane has not had time to exchange pleasantries with any of his Gunners rivals.

"I spoke to them a bit in the international break previously and we knew the game was coming up, but I think we're all too busy right now to text each other, with a game every three days," he explained.

Saturday's thrashing of Leipzig once again showed the perennial German champions are a cut above their domestic rivals and Kane said Bayern were relishing a chance to take on Mikel Arteta's side.

Still smarting from last year's painful loss on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal have started strongly, winning 10 of 11 games in all competitions.

"It's a big game and we're playing against one of the best teams in Europe, you have to always enjoy these occasions," Kane said.

"We're testing ourselves against one of the best, we're here at home, the energy, the fans, it's going to be a special night."

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