99 Filipino Workers Return From Saudi Arabia As Philippines Steps Up Repatriation

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Another 15 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were repatriated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by the Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

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Their arrival in Manila on Tuesday brought the total number of OFWs sent home to 99 since Monday, following the bloody October 10 Houthi attacks on Riyadh 's King Khalid International Airport.

The latest batch of OFWs landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Gulf Air flight GF154, after traveling by land from Riyadh to Dammam to catch their flight home.

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The first batch of 34 migrant Filipinos arrived on Monday, followed by 50 others on Tuesday morning after being transported from Riyadh to Al Qassim. Another 50 OFWs are expected to arrive Tuesday (October 20) at around 10.20pm (Philippine time) via Qatar Airways.

OWWA added 249 more OFWs have confirmed flight bookings from October 21 to 26. Here are the scheduled arrival dates for the next groups:

October 21- 50 OFWs will be transported from Riyadh to Al Qassim and will travel aboard Qatar Airways flight QR928. October 23- 49 OFWs will be transported from Riyadh to Dammam and will travel via Gulf Air October 25- Two groups totalling 110 OFWs are scheduled to arrive from Dammam and Al Qassim aboard Gulf Air and Qatar Airways October 26- 40 OFWs will be repatriated from Al Qassim

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and Migrant Workers Offices in Saudi Arabia are arranging land transfers to Dammam and Al Qassim, which serve as alternative departure points.

The Philippine government said their repatriation is being funded through the DMWs Aksyon Fund and OWWAs supplemental Emergency Repatriation Fund. Returning migrant workers are given airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation and domestic flights for those continuing their journey to their home provinces.

Condition of injured OFWs improving

Meanwhile, DMW confirmed the condition of three OFWs who were seriously injured in the October 10 Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport is improving.

According to a report by Labour attaché Dominador Salanga, of the three patients who were previously in the intensive care unit (ICU), one has been transferred to a regular ward in the burn unit of a government hospital. The second patient, who remains in the ICU, may also be transferred to a regular ward soon.

Only one patient remains in the ICU, but the patient's condition has improved. The patient is conscious and has a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 15 out of 15, indicating full consciousness, Salanga noted.

The two patients are expected to be transferred to regular wards as their conditions continue to improve, he added.

DMW secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia with several department officials and staff to personally visit the injured OFWs.

He will also meet with Filipino community leaders to convey the message of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and discuss the situation and needs of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia.

The visit will be conducted under the One-Country Team Approach, led by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Philippine Embassy and Consulate.

The visit follows President Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure the safety and welfare of OFWs in Saudi Arabia. During the visit, the DMW will personally assess the condition of the injured workers and determine what further assistance they may need.

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