MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Southern Silver: Advancing a Large-Scale Silver Project in Mexico

October 20, 2026 2:12 PM EDT | Source: BTV Alerts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) is advancing its flagship Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project in Durango, Mexico, which management describes as one of the larger, higher-grade silver-based projects globally. Following additional drilling across multiple zones of mineralization, the company is working toward an updated mineral resource estimate and PEA, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to expand the project's resource base.



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Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF)

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Source: BTV Alerts