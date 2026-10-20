Tanker Involved In Incident With Military Forces Off Oman: UKMTO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said in an advisory on October 20, 2026, that it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces approximately 121 nautical miles east of Duqm, Oman.

The incident occurred at 10am UTC on October 19, according to the advisory.

"Reports indicate that the tanker was subject to interaction as part of ongoing military activity in the region. Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing," the advisory stated.

UKMTO advised vessels to consider the latest maritime security information and remain aware of the evolving operational environment.

