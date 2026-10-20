Saudi Says Intercepted Houthi Missile, Blasts Heard In Capital
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi forces on Tuesday said they had intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at the kingdom's capital, after authorities issued a danger warning and AFP journalists reported hearing blasts.
The kingdom "intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh", said Turki Al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen's government in its war against the Houthis.Read Also
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Riyadh was shaken by two blasts, according to AFP journalists in the capital.
"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert for a potential danger," the Saudi civil defence said in a statement on X.
But the alert was lifted a few minutes later, with the civil defence saying "the danger has passed".
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