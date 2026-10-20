UAE Drug Establishment Bans Veterinary Use Of Ciprofloxacin From November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced that there will be a ban on the use of ciprofloxacin in the UAE's veterinary sector from starting the first day of November 2026 (November 1, 2026).

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ban of ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic belonging to the fluoroquinolone group, comes as“part of efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance, promote the safe use of antibiotics and preserve the effectiveness of treatments used in human medicine.”