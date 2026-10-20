Google Says 'Multiple' Cloud Services Suffer Network Failures In Europe
London: Multiple Google Cloud services experienced serious network disruptions at its European data centre based in London on Tuesday, according to the US technology giant's service health website.
British digital bank Revolut said it is facing disruption to multiple services, which a source close to the matter attributed to the Google Cloud outage.
"Multiple Google Cloud services are experiencing elevated errors and intermittent network failures in europe-west2 region," Google said in a service update referring to its London data centre.
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