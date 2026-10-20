America Will Turn The Lights On For Afterschool With Thousands Of Events Around The Country Thursday

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A million people will participate in events in every corner of the country on Thursday for the 27th annual Lights On Afterschool. Organized again this year by the Afterschool Alliance, it includes 8,000 events throughout October, with many taking place Thursday, October 22. They include open houses, academic contests, trunk-or-treats, science fairs, family fun nights, student showcases, art displays, walks and runs, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) demonstrations, discussions, and more. The events showcase the skills students hone and the talents they develop at their afterschool programs – and the need for more resources so programs can keep their doors open and lights on.

Parents, students, educators, business and community leaders, elected officials, faith leaders, and others are joining Lights On Afterschool events to show their support for the afterschool programs that keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, provide alternatives to screen time, and give working families peace of mind that their children are supervised and learning after the school days ends.

Superstar and 8-time Grammy Award winner USHER is Honorary Chair of Lights On Afterschool again this year.

From Alabama to Alaska, and many places in between, buildings, bridges, and other landmarks will be lit in yellow and blue for afterschool this week.

A representative sample of Lights On Afterschool events around the country is here. To find more events, see this map.

A 2025 study found that the parents of 29.6 million U.S. children want afterschool programs for their kids, but less than 7 million students are currently enrolled. Cost and accessibility are the barriers

most families cannot overcome. Ninety-two percent of parents of afterschool students (92%) report their child's program offers STEM learning – a significant increase from a decade ago. Ninety-five percent of parents with children in afterschool programs are satisfied with their child's program.

Clear Channel Outdoor is a proud supporter of Lights On Afterschool 2026.

The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children and youth have access to quality afterschool programs. More information is available at .

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