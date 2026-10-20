In Delhi Or Paris, Restoring Order Cannot Replace Public Trust

MENAFN - Asia Times) Protests rarely remain confined to the grievances that first bring people into the streets. When the citizens believe their concerns are being ignored, a grievance over a particular policy or administrative decision can evolve into a broader challenge to the political authority.

Consequently, what begins as a demand for correction becomes a question of accountability. What appears to be a local grievance can expose a deeper crisis of public trust.

The recent protests in India and France demonstrate this dynamic, although in different contexts. In India, concerns center on the integrity of the electoral process and the right to vote. In France, the dissatisfaction with education, living costs and public services has brought students, teachers and labor groups into the streets.

Both of these distinct movements expose a common tension between authority of the institutions and the confidence citizens put in them.

What these protests really show is that a government's right to maintain order means very little without public trust. Institutional power loses its legitimacy the moment citizens begin to question the fairness of its decisions, the quality of its services or its willingness to listen.

Therefore, stability cannot be achieved simply by policing the protests. Instead, governments must resolve the deep-seated grievances that bring people into the streets in the first place.

Examining how these dynamics manifest in specific national crises reveals the true scope of this institutional challenge.

India's demonstrations over the integrity of the electoral process intensified in early October, built upon a growing wave of youth dissatisfaction with state institutions following a summer of widespread student protests.

At the center of the dispute is the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Some 133.9 million electors, representing 14.04% of the 954 million draft electors, have been removed or marked for removal since the exercise began in 2025.

Opposition parties, activists and protesters fear that eligible voters, especially minorities and poorer citizens, may have been excluded. Alleging the deletions are politically motivated and intended to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they are demanding independent scrutiny of the revisions and the resignation of the chief election commissioner.

The Election Commission and the ruling party reject the allegations of political motivation, arguing that electoral rolls require regular administrative updating, including the removal of deceased people and individuals who have relocated or cannot be traced.

The authorities also defend the public-order measures as necessary to prevent any disruption and protect public safety.

These competing positions point to a necessary question. How can the integrity of an electoral process be established when the process itself has become a source of public suspicion?

Answering this requires recognizing that the demand for accountability should not be confused with a presumption of wrongdoing. In the same way, the administrative character of a revision should not shield it from scrutiny.

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This distinction matters because electoral integrity involves more than the formal conduct of an election. It also requires that the eligible citizens are able to exercise their voting rights. An electoral roll may be administratively updated, but if eligible voters are not given adequate opportunity to establish their inclusion or effectively challenge their exclusion, the process risks losing public confidence.

The possibility of wrongful exclusion, particularly among minorities and poor, makes transparency and accessible remedies essential. In the current circumstances, transparent records, independent audits and accessible appeals procedures would help establish the extent of any wrongful exclusion and provide a credible basis for resolving the issue.

The broader political risk lies in what happens when uncertainty persists. If citizens believe that their right to participate in the elections depends on a process that they cannot adequately examine or challenge, confidence in the electoral system may weaken even before the underlying allegations are conclusively established.

That is why the responsibility of institutions is not only to ensure that their actions are legitimate, but also to make that legitimacy visible to the public.

In France, demonstrations have been going on from mid-September, initially involving students protesting the shortages of teachers and poor school facilities, expressing dissatisfaction with educational provision. By October, the movement had broadened to include labor unions and other groups seeking higher wages, lower living costs and the protection of public services.

From the protesters' perspective, the demonstrations and strikes are necessary means of making grievances heard when other avenues appear insufficient.

The government, meanwhile, emphasises the need to maintain public order and manage spending within its financial constraints. The reports of injuries among protesters and police have added more fuel to the existing tensions.

The dispute reflects a familiar dilemma. How should a government balance fiscal restraint with its responsibility to provide accessible public services?

Answering this requires recognizing certain practicalities. Financial constraints are a legitimate consideration in public policy. The governments cannot disregard the resources available to them. But acknowledging those constraints does not settle whether existing priorities adequately address the needs of students, educators and workers.

At the same time, the need to preserve public order does not resolve questions about the proportionality of police responses or the treatment of peaceful demonstrators.

This does not mean that every demand can be met or that every protester's interpretation is necessarily correct. It means that the persistence and expansion of demonstrations cannot be addressed solely as a problem of public order. The security measures may contain the disruption caused by the protests, but they cannot resolve the underlying disagreements over public investment, living standards and the distribution of economic pressures.

The government should address the concerns of the protesters by ensuring meaningful engagement with the students, educators and workers, alongside transparent budget decisions. The challenge is to make those constraints part of a public discussion about priorities rather than a substitute for it.

India and France face entirely different political challenges, but both reveal a crisis of institutional trust. India's situation revolves around electoral integrity and potential voter disenfranchisement, whereas France's protests target economic pressures, education and public services.

Despite these differing grievances, the two cases share an important feature, where the citizens are directly challenging the decisions made by the institutions that hold the legal authority to govern yet find themselves failing to maintain the public confidence.

Consequently, the path forward relies entirely on how effectively these institutions respond. In India, the question is whether the electoral authorities can demonstrate that the revision of voter lists is accurate, transparent and open to effective challenge.

In France, it is whether the government can explain its financial choices while responding meaningfully to the concerns about education, household costs and public services.

In both cases, the credibility of the response matters alongside its substantive outcome.

This is where public trust becomes more than a matter of political popularity. Trust is closely connected to whether the institutions are perceived as capable of correcting mistakes, explaining decisions and providing meaningful avenues for redress. When those mechanisms appear inaccessible or unresponsive, the grievances can acquire a significance beyond their original subject.

The resulting distrust can also become self-reinforcing. The citizens who feel ignored may turn to sterner demonstrations to gain attention, while the authorities may interpret the expanding protests primarily as a threat to the public order.

If the authorities focus their response on containment without adequately addressing the underlying concerns, the protesters may see it as further evidence that their grievances are being dismissed. The authorities may, in turn, become more inclined to treat continued dissent as a security problem rather than a demand for institutional accountability.

This dynamic does not make severer confrontation inevitable. It also does not establish that every protest reflects a justified grievance or that every government response is excessive.

It does, however, explain why a response limited to restoring order may prove insufficient. A dispute that has become a question of institutional credibility requires more than a temporary reduction in public disruption.

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The challenge for the authorities in these two countries is to preserve the space for peaceful dissent while ensuring that allegations of administrative failure are examined on their merits. As a matter of principle, the occurrence of public disorder does not invalidate the systemic concerns of a dissent movement, nor does it absolve the state from its core responsibility to maintain institutional accountability.

For governments that face public protests, there is a persistent temptation to measure success purely by the restoration of order. They prioritize clearing the streets, reducing civic disruption and keeping public institutions running. While these are entirely legitimate operational goals, they provide an incomplete measure of long-term political stability.

A protest movement may subside without the underlying grievance being resolved. On the contrary, the existence of demonstrations does not necessarily indicate that institutions have ceased to function. The more consequential question is whether the conditions that produced the unrest have been addressed and whether citizens retain confidence in the mechanisms available to them.

In India, this requires a credible process to verify the rolls. In France, it requires a genuine engagement with public anxieties. These responses differ because the grievances differ. Their common requirement is that the institutions must demonstrate responsiveness rather than rely on authority alone.

At the end of the day, the political significance of protests does not simply lie in the number of people who take to the streets or the disruption they cause. It lies in what their persistence reveals about the relationship between citizens and the institutions that govern them.

This fundamental dynamic shows why governments that confront protests must look beyond the immediate demands of restoring calm. Their task is neither to eliminate dissent nor to accept every demand made in its name. It is to ensure that peaceful dissent can lead to scrutiny, that such scrutiny can produce answers and that those answers can command public confidence.

Social stability cannot be secured through authority alone. It depends, in part, on whether the citizens believe that the institutions exercising such authority are willing and able to listen. When such belief weakens, restoring order may end a demonstration for a while, but not for good. Only credible accountability can help address the reasons it began.

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