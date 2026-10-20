Pipefy Named A Strong Performer In The 2026 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Voice Of The Customer For Business Orchestration And Automation Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the agentic orchestration platform for scaling governed processes, today announced that it was named a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies. According to the Gartner report, Pipefy was rated 4.7 out of 5.0 stars across 66 reviews as of April 2026.

“We believe this recognition matters because it comes from the people who run Pipefy every day, after buying, deploying, and scaling it inside their own operations,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and Founder of Pipefy.“Our focus is to orchestrate people, systems, and AI Agents within the governed processes each customer defines. Their reviews are the clearest measure of whether we are doing that job.”

The 2026 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies evaluates vendors in a given technology market by applying a specific methodology to aggregated end-user reviews. Vendors are then positioned into four quadrants based on two criteria: User Interest and Adoption (x-axis), and Overall Experience (y-axis). This report differs from an analyst evaluation: it is built entirely from verified end-user reviews left by the people who use these platforms every day.

Pipefy believes that for a category like Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, where value shows up only once processes are running in production, user experience is a meaningful signal, and that the experience customers describe traces back to how the platform is built: AI Agents executing inside governed processes, with audit trails, access control, and humans in the loop at each step that calls for a decision.

SOURCE: Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026.

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the agentic orchestration platform for scaling governed processes. Ideal for complex operations involving processes that affect multiple systems and still rely on manual tasks, Pipefy enables the orchestration of people, systems, and AI agents based on the processes defined by each customer, increasing the speed, quality, and scale of operations. Founded in 2015, Pipefy operates globally in more than 150 countries, driving innovation for more than 4,000 customers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

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