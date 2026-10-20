Smart Monday Puts Professional Growth On Center Stage Through MPI And IMEX Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longstanding partnership with IMEX brings education, industry research and career development opportunities to the global meetings community.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world's largest association for meeting and event professionals, delivered powerhouse keynote speakers and a robust education program at IMEX America 2026.

MPI's partnership with IMEX, spanning more than 15 years, reflects a shared commitment to advancing education and career development while strengthening IMEX America's role as a gathering place for the global meetings and events community.

“Our work at IMEX America reflects what meeting professionals need today: relevant education, stronger connections and practical support for the decisions they make every day,” said Paul Van Deventer, MPI President & CEO.“Together with IMEX, we are helping professionals develop throughout their careers and equipping them to demonstrate the value of the experiences they create.”

Smart Monday Delivers Practical Education

MPI welcomed nearly 3,000 participants to Smart Monday, the education day that kicks off IMEX America before the trade show floor opens Tuesday, offering 24 sessions and 26 hours of education aligned with the CMP International Standards. Programming covered RFPs and contracting, experiential design and attendee engagement, event leadership and strategic thinking, and inclusion, belonging and accessibility. These sessions gave attendees opportunities to exchange ideas and build skills they can apply immediately.

MPI Sources IMEX America Keynote Speakers

As part of its partnership with IMEX, MPI sourced a keynote lineup exploring meaningful connection, confident leadership and exceptional client experiences. Speakers included:



Caitlin Krause, experience designer and founder of MindWise, presented“Empowered Connection in a Digitally Layered Landscape” during Smart Monday. Sponsored by Visit Anaheim, her session explored how intentional, human-centered uses of technology can support well-being, creativity and meaningful connection.

Shawn Harper, former NFL offensive lineman, corporate CEO and author, presented“The Winner's Mindset: A Proactive Approach to Business in Uncertain Times.” Sponsored by New Orleans & Co. in partnership with Damon Brooks & Associates, his keynote examined how preparation, adaptability and purpose can help leaders move beyond fear and lead confidently through uncertainty. Neen James, leadership strategist and author of“Exceptional Experiences,” presented“Exceptional Experiences: Drive Revenue by Transforming Client Relationships.” Sponsored by Visit Walnut Creek, her session explored how repeatable practices before, during and after an event can strengthen client relationships, build advocacy and support business growth.

IMEX Partnership Supports Future Leaders

MPI and IMEX are building on their collaboration through a redeveloped Future Leaders Lab intended to broaden the industry's global talent pool by attracting students from fields including economics and finance as well as events, hospitality and tourism, and expanding the program globally.

Meetings Outlook Points to Growing Optimism

MPI's quarterly Meetings Outlook research, conducted in partnership with IMEX, provides insight into the business conditions and priorities shaping the industry. The Q3 2026 findings show that 60% of respondents expect favorable business conditions over the next year, while 61% anticipate growth in live attendance.

The findings also underscore the importance of purposeful design: 73% say intentional event design will be very important or essential to achieving business outcomes over the next two years. Together, the results point to strengthening confidence in live events and a focus on making those experiences count.

MPI Foundation Raises Funds to Support Planners

Annually, the MPI Foundation creates activities that coincide with industry events to support global fundraising and, ultimately, distribute funds back to the industry. IMEX America is no exception and its impact on annual funds raised carries significant weight towards the effort.

“IMEX America continues to be our largest fundraising week with multiple events commencing Sunday through Thursday,” said Richard Allchild, 2026 MPI Foundation Global Board of Trustees Chair and Head of North America Sales for IMEX Group.“As IMEX celebrates 15 years in Vegas, we also celebrate the generosity of so many partners who contribute funds and participate in our events!”

“I'm delighted to share we achieved over $700,000 in funds raised through activities including our silent auction, IMEX Topgolf TEE Party, Meet in Ireland Golf Outing, invitation-only Red, White & You dinner hosted by MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, and the best party all week...the IMEX Rendezvous,” offered Allchild.“Rendezvous is hosted in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the rebranded Soleia Beach at the Vanderpump hotel. It is a must-attend event!”

Since its establishment in 1984, the MPI Foundation has distributed more than $14.8 million towards economic research, MPI chapters, industry associations, and over 25,000 individual members worldwide.

“These are funds that support annual scholarships, industry grants, and the Foundation's endowment, all of which help strengthen careers, elevate industry standards, and build a more resilient global meetings community,” said Allchild.“We're investing back to sustain our futures.”

Registration Open for EMEC and WEC

Registration is open for MPI's European Meetings & Events Conference (EMEC), February 20–23, 2027, in Galway, Ireland, and World Education Congress (WEC), June 28–30, 2027, in Las Vegas.

Built by Europeans for Europeans, EMEC offers a distinct regional perspective, with education and experiences reflecting the priorities, challenges and cultures of Europe's meetings and events community. Both gatherings provide opportunities to deepen professional connections and explore ideas attendees can apply to their own events.

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