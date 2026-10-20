Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Expected To Reach $6.1 Billion By 2030 Driven

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Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market

The Business Research Company's Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial power management integrated circuit (IC) sector has experienced notable growth recently, driven by advancements in industrial automation and energy-efficient technologies. As industries increasingly seek smarter, more reliable power solutions, this market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this important segment.

Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Size and Growth Outlook

The industrial power management integrated circuit market has witnessed strong growth, with revenues rising from $4.13 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.48 billion in 2026, representing an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This upward trend during the past years is mainly due to the growing adoption of industrial automation tools, heightened demand for energy-saving industrial electronics, the widespread deployment of factory automation systems, and the increasing use of electronic control units in industrial machinery. Additionally, the need for dependable voltage regulation and power protection has further propelled market expansion.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $6.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This future growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for intelligent power management solutions and the growing implementation of high-efficiency industrial power systems. Increased integration of advanced power monitoring functions, a push for compact semiconductor-based power devices, and the expanding use of electrified industrial equipment will also play crucial roles. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include a surge in demand for high-efficiency power management ICs, the widespread adoption of integrated voltage regulation technologies, development of advanced thermal management features, an emphasis on compact and simplified power IC designs, and greater focus on enhanced power monitoring and protection capabilities.

What Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuits Do

An industrial power management integrated circuit (IC) is a semiconductor device designed to regulate, convert, distribute, monitor, and protect electrical power within industrial electronic systems. By combining multiple power management functions into a single chip, these ICs improve energy efficiency, provide stable voltage regulation, enhance thermal performance, and increase overall system reliability. Such integrated circuits ensure the safe and efficient operation of industrial machinery while reducing the number of components needed and simplifying circuit design.

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The Rising Influence of Industrial Automation on Market Expansion

One of the primary forces behind the growth of the industrial power management integrated circuit market is the surge in industrial automation. This automation involves the deployment of control systems, sensors, software, and machinery aimed at minimizing human intervention in industrial processes. The expansion of smart manufacturing technologies is driving this trend, as manufacturers strive to boost productivity, cut operational expenses, and improve efficiency through automation.

Industrial power management ICs are vital to this transformation because they effectively regulate and optimize power distribution across automated systems, including robots, sensors, and controllers. By enhancing energy efficiency and operational reliability, these ICs contribute to smoother and more consistent industrial performance. To illustrate this, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a Germany-based nonprofit, reported in September 2024 that the global count of operational industrial robots reached over 4.28 million units-marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year. This example highlights how the rapid adoption of automation is fueling demand for industrial power management ICs.

Asia-Pacific's Leading Role in the Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for industrial power management integrated circuits. The region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This dominance is supported by factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing investments in automation, and expanding manufacturing capabilities across countries in Asia-Pacific. The global market analysis includes key regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on market dynamics worldwide.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Industrial Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030 Driven News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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