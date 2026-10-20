My Divine Decors, A Family Floral Studio, Is Now Officially At Home In Doral

Jessica Nuñez and Nelson Ramirez, founders of My Divine Decors, at their floral studio in Doral.

The studio at 7276 NW 58th St designs every arrangement in house and delivers the same day across Doral with its own drivers, in English and Spanish.

- Jessica Nuñez, co-owner of My Divine DecorsDORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some deliveries leave no room for a second try. A birthday that has to land before dinner, an apology that needs the right words without saying any, a goodbye that has to arrive on time at the funeral home. In Doral, those orders now start and end at the same address.My Divine Decors, the floral studio founded in 2019 by Jessica Nuñez and Nelson Ramirez, now lists its home officially as 7276 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33166, on Google and across its website. It is a short drive from Downtown Doral, and it is where every local arrangement is designed, finished and loaded onto the studio's own air-conditioned vans.Nothing ordered for Doral is passed to another florist. The same team takes the order, designs it and drives it to the door in 33122, 33166, 33172 and 33178, with a photo of the arrangement before it leaves the studio.Same-day, by the clockOrders placed by 5:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by 1:00 PM on Saturday, are delivered the same day. Pickup at the studio is available until 4:00 PM. On Sundays the route runs from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for orders placed before 1:00 PM on Saturday, with an added fee. Details for every Doral ZIP code are on the studio's page for same-day flower delivery in Doral, and a plain breakdown of what flower delivery costs in Doral is published for anyone comparing options.A studio people can walk intoVisitors can watch arrangements being made, pick up an order, or book the in-store Flower Bar, where guests build their own bouquet for bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays and brand events. The team works in English and Spanish, and Spanish-speaking customers can find the floristería en Doral page written for them, not translated.“People in Doral do not call us for flowers. They call because what they send has to say something they cannot say themselves, and because they know it stays between us. Doing that from Doral, for Doral, is the whole point,” said Jessica Nuñez, co-owner of My Divine Decors.My Divine Decors is rated 4.9 on Google by more than 260 customers. Its most requested pieces in Doral are the Ramo Buchón, a hand-tied bouquet of 12 to 150 roses, and its signature flower boxes. The studio also designs sympathy pieces delivered directly to funeral homes, arrangements for offices and receptions, and wedding and event florals.Directions, hours and reviews are on the studio's Google Business Profile, embedded below.About My Divine DecorsMy Divine Decors LLC is a family-owned floral studio in Doral, Florida, founded in 2019 by Jessica Nuñez and Nelson Ramirez. It designs fresh and preserved arrangements, flower boxes, sympathy tributes and event florals in house, and delivers with its own team across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Service is available in English and Spanish.

Jessica Nuñez

My Divine Decors

+1 305-562-4900

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My Divine Decors, a Family Floral Studio, Is Now Officially at Home in Doral News Provided By My Divine Decors October 20, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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