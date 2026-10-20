Genomic Testing Cooperative Expands Scientific Leadership And Commercial Reach As Precision Oncology Platform Grows

New business development and pathology leaders strengthen GTC's scientific depth, expertise and ability to serve clinicians, laboratories and strategic partners

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAKE FOREST, Calif. - October 20th, 2026- Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC), a molecular diagnostics company advancing comprehensive molecular profiling and the leader in RNA-based cancer testing, today announced two additions to its leadership and scientific team as the company continues to expand its capabilities, market presence and support for clinicians and laboratory partners. Sonia Gill has joined GTC as head of partnerships, while Anthony Wheeler, MD, has joined the company as a hematopathologist.

These appointments reflect GTC's continued evolution as both a scientific innovator and a growing precision oncology partner, bringing commercial leadership together with additional clinical and pathology expertise.

“GTC is entering a stage where expanding our market presence and expanding our scientific capabilities have to happen together,” said Maher Albitar, MD, founder and chief executive officer of Genomic Testing Cooperative.“Sonia and Dr. Wheeler bring expertise that strengthens both sides of that equation. We are building the team that will allow us to grow while continuing to deliver the scientific rigor, clinical insight and responsiveness our clients expect from GTC.”

Expanding GTC's Commercial Reach

Gill brings extensive commercial leadership experience in precision diagnostics, including roles at Baylor Genetics, Sema4, NeoGenomics Laboratories and Genoptix. At GTC, she will lead business development initiatives to expand relationships with clinicians, health systems, laboratories and strategic partners.

Her appointment comes as GTC continues to broaden awareness and adoption of its comprehensive molecular testing portfolio and develop partnerships with organizations seeking advanced genomic approaches to cancer diagnosis, treatment selection and monitoring.

“GTC has built something highly differentiated: sophisticated science, broad molecular capabilities and an organization that remains remarkably close to its clients,” Gill said.“My focus is to help more clinicians, laboratories and strategic partners understand what GTC can bring to them and to create the relationships that support the company's next phase of growth.”



Strengthening Scientific and Clinical Leadership

Dr. Wheeler joins GTC as a hematopathologist, bringing board certification in anatomic and clinical pathology, fellowship training in hematopathology and an interdisciplinary background in biomedical engineering. He completed his pathology residency at Loyola University Medical Center and his hematopathology fellowship at the University of California, Irvine. His background and training span diagnostic medicine, molecular diagnostics, laboratory science, diagnostic instrumentation and quality systems, giving him a distinctive perspective on integrating technology and pathology. At GTC, Dr. Wheeler will work with other pathologists to interpret and clinically apply genomic testing, supporting the company's continued focus on diagnostic precision and meaningful insights for patient care.

“Hematologic malignancies require us to bring together morphology, pathology and complex molecular information to understand disease more completely,” Dr. Wheeler said.“What excites me about GTC is the opportunity to combine that clinical perspective with advanced genomic testing. I am very excited to be a part of a highly experienced team translating complex data into meaningful insights that can support patient care.”

For GTC clients, the expanded team represents additional support, broader access to expertise and continued investment in the clinical support behind its testing services. For the broader precision oncology market, the appointments reinforce GTC's commitment to pairing advanced molecular technologies with the medical expertise and commercial infrastructure needed to bring those capabilities to more clinicians and partners.

“We are growing and responding to the market demand for our unique service and offering,” Dr. Albitar said.“Our goal is to build an organization where scientific innovation, clinical interpretation and market access reinforce one another because that is what ultimately creates greater value for physicians, partners and patients.”

About Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC)

GTC is a next-generation sequencing laboratory operating under a cooperative model, offering comprehensive DNA and RNA profiling for solid and hematologic malignancies, including liquid and CSF biopsies. GTC's mission is to democratize access to advanced genomics, support innovation in precision oncology and empower labs and clinicians with high-quality molecular data. Learn more at genomictestingcooperative.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including statements related to the presentation of data, the potential clinical impact of genomic profiling and machine-learning signatures, and GTC's plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. GTC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Cara Stewart

WunderMarx

+1 949-290-5563

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Genomic Testing Cooperative Expands Scientific Leadership and Commercial Reach as Precision Oncology Platform Grows News Provided By Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) October 20, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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