David Thompson Announces Memoir Exploring Rural Maine Childhood and the Search for Lucy

In Rural Maine, brings together childhood memories, family testimony, historical records, and a continuing search for ancestral identity.

KINGMAN, ME, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author David Thompson is preparing Of Mi'kmaq Heritage? In Rural Maine, a memoir combining recollections of growing up in Kingman with his family's decades-long effort to understand the life and heritage of his great-grandmother, Lucille“Lucy” Bois.The memoir recalls a childhood shaped by rural traditions, railroad work, fishing, school days, and extended family gatherings. At the heart of the story is Lucy, whose name surfaced repeatedly at family gatherings before Thompson understood her place in the family's history.A pivotal discovery involved Two Family Trunks associated with Lucy and containing a light-colored leather dress and a beaded bag. Thompson explains that his family's knowledge of the orange house where Lucy lived, his mother's and Uncle George's actions, and a photograph displayed in his grandmother Julia's home support his understanding that the trunks and their contents belonged to Lucy. The photograph, measuring approximately 4 by 7 inches, was identified to visitors as depicting“an Indian Princess.” Thompson believes it shows Lucy wearing the leather dress.Family accounts remember Lucy as a woman of Mi'kmaq heritage who served as a midwife and was associated with traditional healing. Yet historical records identify her in connection with the name Lucy Morneau, while family tradition remembers her as Lucille Bois. Understanding the differences between these accounts and the documentary record remains central to the family's research.A letter discovered in 1960 prompted relatives to investigate family records, visit cemeteries, and interview older generations. Beginning in 1963, cousins Jim and Louise Price pursued additional research. Family reunions beginning in 2018 renewed these efforts and brought descendants together to compare records and preserve family memories.The question mark in the memoir's title reflects Thompson's continuing inquiry into ancestry, identity, and the relationship between family knowledge and historical documentation.Thompson is developing the memoir with The Book Publishing Pros. Print and Kindle editions are planned, with publication and pre-order details to follow.About David ThompsonBorn in Old Town, Maine, in 1937 and raised in Kingman, David Thompson draws on childhood memories and collaborative family research to explore rural life and his family's heritage.Readers can visit Of Mi'kmaq Heritage? In Rural Maine - David Thompson Memoir to sign up for publication news and book updates and become part of this intriguing lifelong search

Kevin Sanders

The Book Publishing Pros

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David Thompson Announces Memoir Exploring Rural Maine Childhood and the Search for Lucy News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 20, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, World & Regional



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