Charles A. Stewart Highlights Three-Book Colt Hawkins Military Espionage Series

TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a classified satellite falls from the sky, a covert war begins, and for CIA paramilitary officer Colt Hawkins, every mission becomes more dangerous, more global, and increasingly personal.Author Charles A. Stewart takes readers into a world of intelligence operations, military conflict, advanced technology, and international conspiracy through his three-book Colt Hawkins Series: Cry of the Eagle, Sky Thunder, and Rogue Vengeance.The journey begins with Cry of the Eagle, where the failure of the highly sensitive Eagle-9 intelligence satellite triggers an international race to recover technology that cannot fall into enemy hands. Hawkins and Task Force 24 are deployed, only to discover a much larger threat involving foreign intelligence networks and covert agendas.In Sky Thunder, the conflict expands as Hawkins and his team confront powerful international adversaries, sophisticated military technology, and geopolitical tensions capable of shifting the balance of power. Loyalty, leadership, and survival are tested as the stakes continue to rise.Rogue Vengeance makes the conflict deeply personal. An attack on one of the happiest days of Colt's life leaves him and Dr. Liberty Starr seriously wounded. As Task Force 24 uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy, the mission becomes more than duty. It becomes personal.Together, the novels deliver a connected military-espionage saga combining covert operations, political intrigue, battlefield action, international threats, and the bonds between those who serve together. At its center is Colt Hawkins, a commander shaped by loyalty, responsibility, sacrifice, and the lives entrusted to him.For readers of military thrillers, CIA operations, espionage fiction, political suspense, and high-stakes action, the Colt Hawkins Series offers a continuing journey where every mission raises the stakes.All three books are available now on Amazon:Cry of the Eagle:Sky Thunder:Rogue Vengeance:About Charles A. StewartCharles Stewart is a multi-award-winning author and 26-year military veteran who served in Airborne Infantry and Special Operations units, including multiple combat deployments during Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.After sustaining combat-related injuries, Charles turned to writing as part of his recovery. His real-world military experience brings authenticity to the Colt Hawkins Series, while he continues to advocate for disabled veterans, firearm safety, and service dogs.

Charles A. Stewart

The Colt Hawkins Series

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Charles A. Stewart Highlights Three-Book Colt Hawkins Military Espionage Series News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 20, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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