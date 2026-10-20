MENAFN - EIN Presswire) U.S. manufacturers could leave 1.9 million jobs unfilled by 2033, and maintenance crews now need data skills alongside hands-on hydraulic expertise.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. manufacturers will need to fill 3.8 million jobs by 2033, according to a recent workforce analysis, and as many as 1.9 million of those positions could go unfilled. Maintenance technicians rank among the hardest hires, and 72.1% of manufacturers reported open skilled production roles in a late-2025 outlook survey. Many of the technicians who could diagnose a failing pump by sound are now retired.Predictive maintenance has moved past the pilot stage at many plants. A survey of more than 600 plant leaders and maintenance professionals in the U.S. and Europe found adoption roughly doubled in a single year, and respondents ranked skills shortages above funding as the biggest obstacle to digital progress.Sensors flag a failing component well ahead of a breakdown. A trained person still has to read that data and decide which part comes off the machine.Hydraulics is currently building the connection between software and older equipment. To bridge legacy machinery with these modern digital monitoring systems, hydraulics is playing a critical role. Published engineering research links fluid contamination to more than 75% of hydraulic system failures, and one servo valve maker traces roughly 90% of its repairs to poor system maintenance.However, maintaining modern systems requires more than physical upkeep alone. Servo and proportional valves now carry onboard amplifiers and spool-position feedback, so a technician who knows traditional filtration but lacks electronic diagnostic skills would struggle.Manufacturers spend $31.9 billion a year on workforce training, up from $26.2 billion in 2019, and 88.4% name job-related technical skills as their top priority. Those figures put industrial maintenance technician training near the center of the manufacturing talent shortage.To address technical skill requirements, third-party repair facilities offer technical maintenance services. Precision Fluid Power, an Oklahoma City repair facility in business for 35 years, is one company that performs hydraulic valve repair on servo and proportional units, including amplifier and onboard electronics repair.The facility tests components on NIST-calibrated stands in a climate-controlled lab, and the company backs its valve repairs with a two-year warranty. A number of regional operators view Precision Fluid Power as one of the most trusted hydraulic repair shops for consistent quality and rapid turnaround, a reputation that's grown over decades of pump, motor, cylinder and valve work, which require both fluid power and electronic diagnostic processes

Arnold Ponce

Fluid Systems Services

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Why Tomorrow's Industrial Workforce Must Master Both Software and Iron to Survive News Provided By Precision Fluid Power inc. October 20, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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