Strive Raises $630M In SATS IPO, Bitcoin Allocation Not Disclosed

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strive, the Bitcoin treasury company led by CEO and chairman Matt Cole, has completed the upsized initial public offering of its SATS preferred shares. According to a company announcement released Oct. 20, the offering raised $630 million in gross proceeds after selling 7 million shares at $90 each.

While the company did not disclose how much of the capital it plans to allocate to buying Bitcoin, its filings indicate the funds are intended to support a broad set of corporate needs-including potential spot Bitcoin acquisitions. For investors, the most immediate focus is how SATS dividends translate into cash returns, and what share capital could mean for Strive's longer-term Bitcoin exposure.

Strive closed an upsized SATS preferred stock IPO raising $630 million gross by selling 7 million shares at $90. The company has not specified the portion of proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin purchases, though its SEC filing lists Bitcoin acquisitions among intended BitcoinTreasuries estimates net proceeds of $608.15 million after underwriting and expenses, based on the company's offering structure. SATS carries a 15% annual dividend on its $100 stated value, which equates to an annualized 16.67% yield at the $90 issue price if paid in full. Dividends are cumulative and scheduled to be payable each business day starting Nov. 9, contingent on board declaration.

Key takeawaysUpsized SATS IPO closes with $630 million gross

Strive's SATS preferred share offering closed on Oct. 20, following an upsized structure. The company reported that it raised $630 million in gross proceeds, as described in its announcement on GlobeNewswire. The pricing-$90 per share for 7 million shares-anchors the dividend math that investors will likely analyze alongside Strive's eventual Bitcoin purchase

BitcoinTreasuries, using the offering details and cost assumptions reflected in the deal, estimated net proceeds of $608.15 million after underwriting discounts, commissions, and expenses. That net figure matters because it is closer to the amount Strive could deploy for its stated purposes, including Bitcoin-related allocations.

In an SEC filing, Strive said it intended to use the funds for general corporate purposes, explicitly listing Bitcoin purchases among potential uses. Those include working capital, investment in income-generating assets, capital expenditures, share repurchases, and acquisitions. The presence of Bitcoin purchases in the stated use-of-proceeds language suggests the offering is aligned with Strive's treasury mandate, even if the exact allocation is still unclear.

Dividend mechanics: 15% annual on stated value, cumulative

SATS preferred shares are structured with a 15% annual dividend tied to the shares' $100 stated amount. On paper, that corresponds to $15 per share annually if dividends are paid in full. Because dividends are cumulative, unpaid amounts accrue and carry forward until declared and paid.

At the $90 IPO price, the stated dividend implies an annualized amount equal to 16.67% of the purchase price-again, assuming dividends are declared and paid in full. This is a key investor variable because the dividend is not automatic; the board must declare it.

Strive also outlined timing for distribution. Dividends are scheduled to be payable each business day beginning Nov. 9, subject to declaration. The company said the first payment, if declared in full, will include accruals dating from the Oct. 20 closing date.

Strive's chief risk officer Jeff Walton emphasized that the company is focused on a single obligation-paying dividends-and said the firm has no debt or maturities. That combination-no scheduled debt payments coupled with a recurring dividend commitment-may shape how investors interpret Strive's liquidity planning following the IPO.

Could proceeds boost Bitcoin holdings-but allocation remains unknown

Although Strive has not specified how much of the IPO proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin, the estimated net proceeds provide a framework for what could happen under a fully Bitcoin-focused deployment scenario.

Using BitcoinTreasuries's net proceeds estimate of $608.15 million and an illustrative Bitcoin price of $82,500, the math suggests the amount could purchase roughly 7,372 BTC before fees. If all of that were used to buy Bitcoin, Strive's reported holdings-described in the source as 36,818 BTC -could rise to roughly 44,190 BTC.

That projection is also framed against Metaplanet's reported 44,000 BTC holdings, implying that a full allocation could push Strive past that reference point. However, because Strive has not disclosed the actual intended Bitcoin purchase amount, investors should treat any“surpass” comparisons as scenario-based rather than as a near-term commitment.

What is clear is that the IPO created additional optionality. Strive's SEC filing lists Bitcoin purchases as one of the contemplated uses for the funds, and the company's treasury strategy has historically centered on building and maintaining Bitcoin exposure alongside its dividend policy. The remaining uncertainty is whether and how quickly the company will convert new equity capital into Bitcoin, and how it balances that with other corporate priorities such as working capital and acquisitions.

What to watch next: dividend declarations and the actual Bitcoin buy plan

For the next phase, investors should track two concrete developments. First, whether Strive's board declares the Nov. 9 dividend and how closely the company's payout cadence follows its stated“each business day” schedule. Second, any subsequent disclosures that clarify how much of the roughly $608.15 million net proceeds (estimated by BitcoinTreasuries) will be directed to Bitcoin purchases, including any timing that could affect Strive's reported BTC holdings.

The IPO has given Strive a sizable capital base, but the market impact will depend on execution: how the dividend obligation is funded over time, and how aggressively the company turns that new capital into Bitcoin relative to other uses outlined in its SEC filing.

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