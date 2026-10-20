MCIT To Reorganise Structure

Certain administrative units within the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) would be reorganised, and the mandates clarified, following the ratification of Cabinet Decision No. (34) of 2026.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani ratified Cabinet Decision No. (34) of 2026 yesteray.

The decision includes the establishment of the National Centre for AI and the Digital Capability Development and Training Department.

“In line with the wise leadership's directives, this administrative reorganisation comes in response to the rapid transformations in the information and communications technology sector, particularly in artificial intelligence, in a manner that enhances the ministry's readiness to keep pace with these changes and supports the development of regulatory frameworks, policies, and national capabilities,” said HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai.

The National Centre for AI will report directly to HE al-Mannai.

Comprising three departments, the Centre will play a central role in co-ordinating artificial intelligence (AI) efforts at the national level.

The new administrative structure also includes the reorganisation of several administrative units under the ministry undersecretary.

The Digital Capability Development and Training Department will be responsible for designing and delivering training programmes, enhancing technical and digital skills, developing digital competency assessment tools, and establishing partnerships with academic and technology institutions to strengthen the readiness of national talent.

MCIT structure of administrative units