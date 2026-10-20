Ministry Of Municipality Active In Combating Pest And Mosquitoes Across The Country

The Ministry of Municipality continued its intensive efforts to combat the spread of mosquitoes, pests, and rodents across the country's municipalities to protect public health.

Throughout the year, the ministry registered 96,537 requests for insect and rodent control services, with 61,914 focused mainly on mosquitoes, representing almost 64% of total requests. The municipality also addressed and completed almost all these requests, at a rate of around 96%.

Al Rayyan Municipality alone accounted for 17,201 mosquito control requests, representing around 28% of the total submitted requests, followed by Doha with 14,794 (24%) and Al Daayen with 10,682 (17%). Umm Salal recorded 8,255 requests and Al Wakra 7,042, while Al Khor and Al Thakhira registered 2,058, Al Shahaniya 1,149 and Al Shamal 733. Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Daayen together account for roughly 69% of the received requests. Meanwhile, the northern and western municipalities generate only a small fraction, likely because of lower density.

Between Dec 12, 2025 and Jan 15, 2026, municipalities responded to 10,371 insect control requests nationwide, with Doha highest at 2,925, followed by Al Rayyan at 2,550 and Al Daayen at 1,608.

Minister of Municipality mosquitoes Public Health rodent control services