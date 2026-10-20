Qatar Plays An Important Role In Peace Efforts: Pak Minister

Pakistan's Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Raza Naqvi has affirmed that Qatar plays an important role in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, noting that Qatar has chosen to pursue dialogue while others have opted to side with particular parties.

Speaking at the eighth edition of the Global Security Forum, underway in Doha, he said that the past few months had been extremely difficult for the region, adding that the conflict between Iran and the United States had created serious risks extending beyond the Middle East to the entire world.

He said Pakistan had chosen the path of peace under these circumstances and had made every possible effort to de-escalate tensions and bring both sides to the negotiating table.

He noted that Pakistan hosted the Islamabad talks in April and signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in June.

Days later, he added, Qatar and Pakistan met as mediating parties during the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

Naqvi said his country had always believed that dialogue is preferable to war.

He cited the mutual defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Makkah as a recent example of his country's commitment to regional security, stressing that the agreement was intended for defence, not war.

The minister emphasised that no country could enjoy lasting peace while its neighbours were experiencing conflict.

He added that he understands the heavy price of terrorism and insecurity, noting that Pakistan had suffered greatly, with thousands of its citizens, soldiers and police officers losing their lives.

The minister said that recent experiences had taught three important lessons: the doors of dialogue should remain open as long as it is possible to continue; trust is the most important key to any dialogue; and peace requires sincere efforts from all parties, as no single country can achieve regional peace on its own.

Pakistan's Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control Qatar Pakistan Global Security Forum