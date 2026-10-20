Prime Minister Attends CCQ Graduation Ceremony

Under the patronage and in the presence of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 yesterday. The ceremony was attended by sheikhs, ministers, and ambassadors, alongside academics, faculty and administrative staff, and the graduates' families. HE Sheikh Mohammed honoured a number of students in recognition of their academic excellence and scholarly achievements.

Community College of Qatar CCQ Graduation ceremony