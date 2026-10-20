International Cinema Takes Centre Stage Next Month At Doha Film Festival 2026

The Doha Film Festival 2026, organised by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) on November 19-27, will showcase a slate of gala and special screenings celebrating cinema's power to challenge conventional thinking and bring audiences compelling human stories that transcend borders and cultures.

The lineup features acclaimed international films, thought-provoking documentaries that enrich understanding, human dramas that delve into life's intricacies, and adventures set in fantastical worlds.

Together, these films reflect the diversity of cinematic voices celebrated by the festival and its commitment to forging meaningful connections through cinema.

DFI chief executive and festival director Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said that the gala and special screenings would provide a platform for audiences to converge and experience films brimming with surprises, dramas, and documentaries tackling timely and pressing issues, alongside stories full of comedy, adventure, and exploration.

The festival will showcase a compelling lineup of films, including two thrillers: Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray, which tells a spellbinding story of family and the consequences of choices, and Rage, directed by Rami Qadeeh, which follows the adventure of two sisters.

The lineup also features Arto, Abderrahmane Sissako's first 360-degree film.

Other selections include Edward Said Between Two Worlds, a deeply personal documentary by Michael Bird exploring the life and legacy of Palestinian American intellectual, musician, and academic Edward Said; Red Rocks, directed by Bruno Dumont, which offers a different perspective on childhood, freedom, and imagination; and Fing!, a raucous family comedy adventure directed by Jeffrey Walker.

The festival is backed by several key partners, including Media City Qatar, Katara Cultural Village, and Visit Qatar.

Doha Film Festival 2026 Doha Film Institute International cinema