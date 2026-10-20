Democratic Sweep In Midterms Would Shake Up Wall Street's Pecking Order

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

A Democratic takeover of both chambers of Congress on 3 November would likely trigger a violent reshuffle inside US stock markets, hitting AI giants and banks while handing fresh momentum to healthcare, warns the chief executive of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

Nigel Green, CEO ofdeVere Group, says the debate over whether a blue wave sinks or lifts the S&P 500 overlooks where the damage and the gains are likely to land.

Prediction markets now put the odds of Democrats winning both the House and the Senate at close to two in three. A Republican sweep sits at barely one in 10.

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In recent days healthcare has been the strongest performer of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, while technology has been the weakest.

Democrats have turned the power-hungry data centre into a political target, with plans to make operators carry more of the electricity costs their facilities create.

Healthcare stands on the other side of the ledger. Federal Obamacare tax credits expired at the end of last year and remain stalled in the Senate.

Nigel Green believes banks, particularly regional lenders and those leaning on dealmaking, would face a tougher regulatory climate under a Democratic Congress.

Oil and gas producers would likely contend with slower federal leasing and tighter emissions rules, while grid infrastructure and alternative energy stand to gain.

On currencies, the deVere CEO predicts a muted response from the dollar if the polls prove right, because a sweep is already largely priced in.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits above 5%, its highest level since 2002, after the Federal Reserve raised rates in September for the first time since 2023.

A Democratic Congress would restrain the White House's spending ambitions and could block its picks for the Fed, both of which would offer bonds some support.

Any Democratic majority would also run into the president's veto, with no realistic prospect of the two thirds Senate majority needed to override it. A government funding deadline on 11 December and a debt ceiling battle expected in 2027 lie ahead.