Daily Gold Trading Report - Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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Spot slips toward $4,132 as yields bite back, with the $4,150 line deciding whether Monday's bounce was a fake-out or a floor.

Tuesday opens with the tape taking Monday's gift and handing half of it back. After spot gold climbed above $4,170 on Monday and closed near $4,185 on dovish Fed talk and a softer dollar, the Asian session flipped the script: gold fell below $4,150 to about $4,132, down roughly 1.3%, as US Treasury yields jumped back up and the dollar firmed toward 102. This is the market's favorite game right now, buying the soft-yield dip and selling the firm-yield rip, and this morning the yield side is winning. The question for today is simple: does $4,116 hold and turn this into a higher-low buy, or does the bond selloff extend and drag gold back toward the $4,100s?

AdvertisementThe intraday map

The intraday map flipped overnight. Monday's close at $4,185 (R3) is now the breakdown ceiling, with yesterday's fulcrum at $4,174 (R2) turned resistance above it and the round-number break point at $4,150 (R1) as the first gate on any bounce. Spot pivots at $4,132, and the floor stack runs through $4,116 (S1), Tuesday's early-Asia low, down to $4,100 (S2), the psychological floor, and $4,073 (S3), the triangle floor that anchors the week. The bias is Bearish, yield-driven: the 1H and 30-minute charts show lower highs and lower lows since Monday's highs, price sits under the intraday moving-average cluster, and momentum is still falling. The line in the sand is $4,150. An hourly close above $4,150 turns the bias Neutral and opens $4,174, then $4,185. An hourly close below $4,116 breaks Tuesday's first demand and turns this into a trend-down day, targeting $4,100 first and $4,073 after that. Until one of those prints, rallies toward $4,150 are the short side's entry and dips toward $4,116 are the market's honesty test.

30m

Why the macro tape is heavy

The Federal Reserve is in its pre-meeting blackout ahead of the October 27 to 28 FOMC meeting, so no Fed voices will move the tape this week and the market trades the data and the headlines alone. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, October hike odds collapsed to roughly 82 to 85%, while a December move stays priced near 89%. The September inflation double-hit keeps that December tightening option alive: CPI printed 3.7% year on year against 3.6% expected, while PPI surged 6.3% against 5.3% expected. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back to about 5.144% this morning, up more than 4 basis points, with the 30-year at 5.476% and the 2-year at 4.778%. The move got help from a selloff in French bonds after a weekend of violent unrest, and it puts gold's zero-yield handicap firmly back on: the tape now trades every data print as a December-hawk vote.

The dollar index firmed back toward 102, snapping Monday's soft patch. A stronger dollar is the single cleanest headwind gold faces right now, and it did most of Tuesday morning's damage. Underneath, the structural bid has not gone away: central banks remain steady net accumulators and safe-haven flows from the geopolitical backdrop keep a floor under pullbacks, which is why the slide has been orderly rather than a break. Gold is caught between pressure from yields and the dollar, and support from fear, and this morning the pressure is winning.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent held near $108 this morning and WTI around $99, with the Hormuz risk premium still priced in after renewed tanker attacks and Iranian strikes near the Strait. Iran has now signaled that Hormuz transit could be facilitated for countries it considers friendly, a selective-chokepoint message the market reads as escalation risk with a polite face. Private estimates put real de-escalation two to four weeks out. For gold the net is two-sided: another Hormuz incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also fuels the energy-to-CPI channel that keeps December hike bets pinned near 89%, which is exactly the weight on gold this morning.

What to watch today

Today is about the yield and the headlines. The 10-year near 5.144% and the dollar near 102 are the two weights on gold: any extension of the bond selloff deepens the slide, while a yield fade hands the bounce its fuel. The Hormuz and Iran wire is the live catalyst: a fresh vessel strike or an escalation headline re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, while steady de-escalation talk keeps crude heavy and gold's haven bid soft. The FOMC blackout runs all week into the October 27 to 28 meeting, so no Fed speakers to lean on. The data calendar builds through the week: UK employment data this morning, EIA crude inventories on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the US flash PMIs on Friday, where the price components matter as much as the headline for the December hike debate.

Hormuz and Iran headlines: the live wire, de-escalation talk vs fresh vessel strikes 10-year Treasury yield near 5.144%: any extension of the bond selloff deepens gold's slide US dollar index toward 102: further firmness is gold's cleanest headwind This week's data: UK jobs data this morning, EIA crude inventories Wednesday, jobless claims Thursday, flash PMIs Friday Bullish trigger: hourly close above $4,150, targets $4,174 then $4,185 Bearish trigger: hourly close below $4,116, targets $4,100 then $4,073

About the author

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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