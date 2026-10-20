Biotech Stocks Make NYSE Top Gainers October 20Th
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS ) makes the NYSE top gainer list as the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X (NYSE: LABU ) also makes the list today, trading at $236.65 +23.86 (+11.21%). Arcus Biosciences is trading at $24.25 +2.11 (+9.53%) on news, with a morning high of $24.70.AdvertisementNews Highlights
- Progression-free survival (PFS) for casdatifan plus anti-PD-1 in the first-line (1L) setting exceeded third-party benchmarks* for the approved anti-PD-1 plus anti-CTLA-4 regimen (ipilimumab plus nivolumab) and is similar to benchmarks for approved anti-PD-1 plus TKI regimens; the Phase 3 PEAK-20 study evaluating casdatifan plus ipilimumab and nivolumab is on track to start by year-end. PFS and overall survival (OS) in the second-line (2L) cohort evaluating casdatifan plus cabozantinib substantially exceeded benchmarks for cabozantinib monotherapy, including in patients who had previously progressed on TKIs; the ongoing Phase 3 PEAK-1 study is evaluating the same combination in the same patient population. An unprecedented nearly three-year median OS was reached in heavily pre-treated kidney cancer patients (majority third-line plus [3L+]) in the pooled monotherapy cohorts, exceeding the benchmark for the only approved HIF-2alpha inhibitor by more than one year; these data reinforce the potential for robust and durable HIF-2alpha inhibition to deliver a survival benefit across lines of therapy and support plans for a registrational trial to evaluate the combination of casdatifan plus tivozanib.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) today announced new data at an investor event in New York City from the ARC-20 platform study, which is evaluating casdatifan, an investigational next-generation HIF-2alpha inhibitor, alone or in combination, as a first-, second- and late-line treatment for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
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