Space Stock Wisesat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) Rockets On News - Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues news and trading for WISeSat Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ ).

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today on news, currently trading at $5.11 +1.70 (+49.85%) on volume of over 30 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $5.74.

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WISeSat Holdings today announced a new milestone in its secure space infrastructure strategy, following the successful launch and deployment of FOSSASAT-2E27, a new-generation 6U satellite developed and operated by its longstanding strategic partner FOSSA Systems ("FOSSA"), aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Bandwagon-5 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Equipped with VaultIC secure-element technology from SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES), the spacecraft provides a further opportunity to advance WISeSat's technology-validation roadmap, building on years of cooperation to integrate hardware-based cybersecurity into satellite systems.

The mission illustrates the value of a strategic industrial relationship established in 2021 through WISeQey Corp's (SIX/Nasdaq: WQEY) original investment in FOSSA and reinforced by WISeSat's participation in FOSSA's latest financing round in June 2026.

Under an extended technical collaboration covering up to six selected FOSSA satellite missions, WISeSat and FOSSA intend to pursue more systematic and demanding in-orbit testing protocols for SEALSQ security technologies, including repeatable functional testing, performance monitoring and analysis under actual space operating conditions.

The collaboration is expected to support the progressive validation of VaultIC secure elements and, subject to technical readiness and integration, the next-generation QS7001 post-quantum secure element. Selected experiments are intended to include six-month in-orbit testing and monitoring periods, generating technical data to inform future satellite security architectures.

Positioning for Growing Post-Quantum Security Requirements

The expanded collaboration comes as governments and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the transition toward quantum-resistant cybersecurity. In particular, U.S. Executive Order 14412, issued on June 22, 2026, establishes an accelerated framework for federal migration to post-quantum cryptography, including requirements scheduled for implementation from 2030 onward.

WISeSat believes that building practical flight heritage and strengthening in-orbit validation today will be important to addressing future requirements for trusted satellite communications, including sovereign, defense and critical-infrastructure applications.

The FOSSASAT-2E27 mission also incorporates software-defined radio capabilities, onboard AI processing and a separate electric-propulsion demonstration, reflecting the technological evolution of FOSSA's satellite platforms.

The collaboration complements WISeSat's broader roadmap to develop next-generation, quantum-resilient orbital infrastructure intended to support SEALSQ's planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) and other secure communications applications.

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