WRISE Group To Acquire 20% Stake In IFCG, Deepening Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Proposed transaction will strengthen collaboration between WRISE and IFCG across technology, knowledge-sharing and regional connectivityHONG KONG SAR/SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, THAILAND/BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – WRISE Group (“WRISE”), an independent wealth management group, today announced the acquisition of a 20% stake in IFCG Public Company Limited (“IFCG”), subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The proposed transaction deepens the existing strategic alliance between the two firms and represents a strategic investment by WRISE in one of Asia's fastest-developing wealth markets. It reflects WRISE's broader strategy of investing in established businesses with strong local expertise and supporting their continued development through technology, knowledge-sharing and regional connectivity.
Thai high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and families have increasingly sophisticated wealth needs and are seeking more comprehensive solutions and greater connectivity with regional and global markets. IFCG is well positioned to respond to these evolving needs through its established local presence, market expertise and network of more than 400 advisors.
Following completion of the transaction, IFCG intends to explore the progressive adoption of WRISE's technology capabilities, including WAIOS, WRISE's AI operating system for advisors, to support the continued development of its advisor capabilities.
IFCG will continue to lead its advisory and distribution activities in Thailand, supported by its local expertise and established client relationships. WRISE and IFCG will also explore opportunities for deeper technology collaboration, knowledge-sharing and connectivity across regional markets.
Derrick Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of WRISE Group, said:
“Thailand is a strategically important wealth market in Asia, supported by a growing community of high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and families with increasingly sophisticated needs. This proposed investment takes our partnership with IFCG to the next level and reflects our confidence in IFCG's local expertise, established advisor network and long-term growth potential.
“Through this deeper relationship, we look forward to supporting IFCG's continued development through technology, knowledge-sharing and greater regional connectivity. It reflects WRISE's approach to technology: Human-led, AI-scaled.”
Withoon Lertpanomwan , Chief Executive Officer of IFCG Public Company Limited, said:
“This proposed investment represents an important milestone for IFCG and a further deepening of our strategic relationship with WRISE. WRISE's technology capabilities and regional expertise will support the continued development of our advisor capabilities and strengthen our ability to respond to the evolving needs of clients.
“We see this as a strong foundation for IFCG's next phase of growth and for the continued development of Thailand's wealth management industry.”
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.
The proposed transaction deepens the existing strategic alliance between the two firms and represents a strategic investment by WRISE in one of Asia's fastest-developing wealth markets. It reflects WRISE's broader strategy of investing in established businesses with strong local expertise and supporting their continued development through technology, knowledge-sharing and regional connectivity.
Thai high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and families have increasingly sophisticated wealth needs and are seeking more comprehensive solutions and greater connectivity with regional and global markets. IFCG is well positioned to respond to these evolving needs through its established local presence, market expertise and network of more than 400 advisors.
Following completion of the transaction, IFCG intends to explore the progressive adoption of WRISE's technology capabilities, including WAIOS, WRISE's AI operating system for advisors, to support the continued development of its advisor capabilities.
IFCG will continue to lead its advisory and distribution activities in Thailand, supported by its local expertise and established client relationships. WRISE and IFCG will also explore opportunities for deeper technology collaboration, knowledge-sharing and connectivity across regional markets.
Derrick Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of WRISE Group, said:
“Thailand is a strategically important wealth market in Asia, supported by a growing community of high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and families with increasingly sophisticated needs. This proposed investment takes our partnership with IFCG to the next level and reflects our confidence in IFCG's local expertise, established advisor network and long-term growth potential.
“Through this deeper relationship, we look forward to supporting IFCG's continued development through technology, knowledge-sharing and greater regional connectivity. It reflects WRISE's approach to technology: Human-led, AI-scaled.”
Withoon Lertpanomwan , Chief Executive Officer of IFCG Public Company Limited, said:
“This proposed investment represents an important milestone for IFCG and a further deepening of our strategic relationship with WRISE. WRISE's technology capabilities and regional expertise will support the continued development of our advisor capabilities and strengthen our ability to respond to the evolving needs of clients.
“We see this as a strong foundation for IFCG's next phase of growth and for the continued development of Thailand's wealth management industry.”
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.
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