International Organization For Mediation Hosts First Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Inaugural Year Marked by Significant Progress in Case Administration, Capacity Building and International EngagementHONG KONG SAR –
Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) today hosted the
IOMed 1st Anniversary Celebration at its headquarters in Hong Kong.
The Hon John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.
Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of IOMed, Mr Cui Jianchun, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR,
the Hon Andrew Cheung, Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and more than 140 guests from Contracting States and Signatory States to the IOMed Convention, diplomatic missions, government agencies, the legal and dispute resolution community, and the business sector, celebrated the first anniversary of IOMed together, reflecting on its achievements in the inaugural year, and reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing peace, cooperation and common development through dialogue.
Celebrating an Important Milestone
Professor Teresa Cheng, the Hon John KC Lee, and Mr Cui Jianchun delivered remarks celebrating this memorable moment.
Chief Executive remarked that,“The IOMed is a vital platform for promoting global peace and prosperity. And the HKSAR Government will continue to support the IOMed, in keeping with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan. Hong Kong, after all, is the world's only Chinese‐English, bilingual common law jurisdiction. And our status as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre is internationally recognised.”
Professor Cheng stated,“IOMed will continue to provide accessible, efficient, and effective mediation services, strengthen international partnerships, and promote mediation through capacity building and the exchange of experiences.”
Commissioner Cui Jianchun said in his speech that“Over the past year, we have witnessed the International Organization for Mediation transition from vision to reality through the 'ACE' framework-Accession, Cases, and Ecosystem. As the host country, China remains fully committed to supporting IOMed's long-term goals, injecting positive legal energy into peaceful dispute settlement and contributing to a shared community for humanity.”
Since its inauguration one year ago, IOMed has continued to promote the peaceful settlement of international disputes through mediation. In an increasingly complex and evolving international environment, mediation plays an important role as an amicable, effective and flexible means of dispute resolution. By promoting dialogue and mutually beneficial solutions, mediation can help bridge differences, build trust, and strengthen international cooperation.
Successful Stories in IOMed-Administered Mediation
IOMed is the world's first intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Since commencing operations, IOMed has received multiple cases and facilitated the successful settlement of more than one case, including its first case of international maritime dispute. The case involved enterprises from China, a Contracting State of IOMed, and Singapore, a non-signatory State. With the assistance of the mediator, the parties reached an amicable settlement efficiently through mediation, demonstrating the effectiveness of mediation as a means of resolving complex cross-border commercial disputes.
The case also reflects the openness and inclusiveness of IOMed as an independent international organization. Subject to the consent of the parties concerned, disputes involving non-Contracting States and their nationals may also be submitted to IOMed for mediation. A growing number of cases have since been submitted to IOMed, reflecting increasing confidence in its mediation mechanism and professional services.
Expanding Global Cooperation Network
Growing confidence in IOMed is also reflected in the continued expansion of its international cooperation network. To date, the number of Signatory and Acceding States has increased to 48, while the number of Contracting States has reached 18, spanning Asia, Africa, Latin America, Oceania and Europe. The Global Mediation Summit, hosted by IOMed in May 2026, brought together participants from more than 60 countries and regions, demonstrating broad international recognition of and support for mediation. In addition, IOMed delegations conducted outreach visits to 15 countries, attending international conferences and engaging government officials, local business community and legal professionals. At the same time, its Headquarters welcomed more than 2,500 visitors from around the world.
Through cooperation with other international organizations and partners, IOMed has delivered a range of training programmes on inter-State mediation and investor-State mediation for its member States. It has also launched platforms for intellectual exchanges, such as Dialogue with Mediators and the IOMed Global Dialogue Series, supporting sharing of knowledge and best practices with a view to promoting the use of mediation.
Contributing to Hong Kong's Development as the“Global Capital of Mediation”
As the first intergovernmental organization headquartered in Hong Kong, IOMed's achievements during its inaugural year also underscore the unique strengths of Hong Kong, the host city of the Organization, as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre and a bridge connecting different legal systems and cultures.
Based on the 2026 Policy Address and Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, the Hong Kong SAR will continue to render full support to the work of the IOMed headquartered in Hong Kong, building a Global Capital of Mediation. IOMed welcomes this strategic direction and is confident that IOMed and Hong Kong will continue to make significant contribution to each other's development and success.
Fostering a Global Mediation Ecosystem
Looking ahead, IOMed will continue its efforts to foster a global mediation ecosystem. Through international exchanges and cooperation, as well as training and capacity-building initiatives, IOMed will continue to promote the use of mediation among governments, the business community, the legal profession and other stakeholders, with a view to enhancing global awareness and understanding of mediation.
IOMed is preparing to launch the
IOMed Moot, a mediation moot competition, to promote the culture of mediation among the youth and cultivate next-generation professionals. In addition, IOMed will continue to organize events under
IOMed Global Series and
Dialogue with Mediators, providing platforms for professional exchange and collaboration, and contributing to a more effective and inclusive framework for the resolution of international disputes.
Hosting IOMed Forum in December 2026
On 8 December 2026 (Tuesday), IOMed will host the inauguraledition of its signature event IOMed Forum under the theme“ Mediation for Peace and Prosperity - The New Frontier” in Hong Kong. The Forum will bring together government officials, legal experts, business leaders and international stakeholders to exchange insights on the future of international mediation. Interested participants are invited to save the date and register via the link:
.
Please click
HERE to download the high-resolution press photos.
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Photo 1: The Hon John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered remarks at the Reception.
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Photo 2: Mr. Cui Jianchun, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered remarks at the Reception.
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Photo 3: Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), delivered remarks at the Reception.
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Photo 4: Group photo of Professor Teresa Cheng, CE, Commissioner CUI, representatives of IOMed Contracting States.
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