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China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer

China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer


Date: 2026-10-20 02:26:58

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – In Rongjiang, a county in Guizhou, southwest China, soccer is bringing communities together and creating new opportunities for local businesses.

From packed stadiums to traditional music and dance, the Village Super League is about much more than the game; it's a celebration of local culture, community spirit and hometown pride.

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Media OutReach Newswire

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