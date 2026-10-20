MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) OrbusNeich Expands European Footprint via Acquisition of Italian Distributor

Hong Kong, Oct 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (“OrbusNeich” or the“Group”; stock code: 6929), a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (“PCI”) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (“PTA”), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in MC Health S.r.l. (“MC Health”), its distributor in Italy. Following the completion of the transaction, MC Health has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

Italy is one of Europe's key interventional cardiology markets, with approximately 157,000 PCI procedures performed annually. The transition to a direct sales model through the acquisition presents a compelling opportunity for OrbusNeich to deepen customer relationships, enhance market responsiveness, and capture the full growth potential of its industry-leading coronary portfolio. Following the completion of the acquisition, OrbusNeich has immediately established a direct sales presence in Italy, supported by MC Health's nationwide cath labs coverage.

Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of OrbusNeich, said,“This acquisition underscores OrbusNeich's disciplined growth strategy and commitment to creating long-term value. As our trusted partner since 2019, MC Health is a natural fit for our company, strengthening our direct presence in Europe, unlocking commercial synergies, and expanding opportunities for collaboration on innovative technologies, including IVUS systems. Combined with MC Health's strong expertise in the peripheral vascular field, the acquisition is also expected to accelerate the growth of our PTA portfolio across Italy and Europe, enabling us to reach and benefit more patients.”

Since its listing in Hong Kong in 2022, OrbusNeich has continued to accelerate the expansion of its global direct sales network. The acquisition of its Indonesian distributor in 2023 and Taiwan distributor in 2025 marked a significant milestone in this transformation, which supported the growth in Asia-Pacific region. With Italy joining its direct sales network, alongside the teams established earlier this year in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, OrbusNeich now has direct sales operations in 16 markets worldwide, further strengthening its European presence and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

About MC Health S.r.l.

Founded in 2009, MC Health is a company engaged in medical device distribution in Italy. Established to address evolving and demanding market requirements, the organization operates as an agile, efficient partner serving public and private-sector hospitals and clinics. Its mission is to satisfy the need for quality medical devices and services by marketing cutting-edge treatments to both public and private hospitals and clinics, to increase the quality of life of thousands of people.

For more information, please visit the Company's official website:

About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited

OrbusNeich is a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, the Group sells its products in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It is also actively expanding into structural heart disease. With an in-house R&D team boasting over 25 years of product development expertise, the Group has developed world-leading proprietary technologies.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: .