MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) SAPPE Showcases Product Innovations at SIAL Paris 2026







BANGKOK, Oct 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sappe Public Company Limited (SAPPE PCL.) is showcasing its innovative product portfolio at SIAL Paris 2026, a global food and beverage trade exhibition held from 17–21 October 2026 at Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. The company is presenting new products and flavours that combine fun and creativity while welcoming trade partners, importers and distributors from around the world to exchange ideas and explore business opportunities.

Leading SAPPE's showcase is its flagship brand, Mogu Mogu, with a wide range of new offerings, including Zero Sugar drinks, Jelly, Gummy, Candy and Iced Tea, alongside new flavours in its original drink range. The lineup extends the brand's signature fun and creativity across diverse product formats, giving trade partners and visitors the opportunity to discover and taste the products firsthand.

SAPPE is also presenting products from Sappe Aloe Vera, Sappe Beauti and All Coco, adding variety to its booth and offering new choices for international markets. Trade partners, importers, distributors and other interested visitors can meet the team to discuss the products and explore opportunities for international business development.

SIAL Paris is one of the world's largest food and beverage trade exhibitions, taking place every two years. For its 2026 edition, organisers expect 8,000 exhibitors and approximately 400,000 products across 10 industry sectors, covering 280,000 square metres of exhibition space. Bringing together manufacturers, buyers and distributors from around the world, the event provides SAPPE with another opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Thai brands and its diverse portfolio of innovative products to international trade partners.

Visitors can discover and sample SAPPE's products at Booth 5C F035, Hall 5C, throughout SIAL Paris 2026, from 17–21 October 2026.

About SAPPE

Sappe PCL (SAPPE) is a leading Thai beverage innovator and the creator of the "Snack Drink" category through its iconic global brand, Mogu Mogu, now exported to over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The company specializes in fruit juice and functional health beverages designed to serve the evolving lifestyle needs of modern consumers around the world.

SAPPE's diverse portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Mogu Mogu, the world's first snackable drink; Sappe Aloe Vera, known for its refreshing taste and natural ingredients; and Sappe Beauti, a functional drink line focused on health, wellness, and women empowerment. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, SAPPE is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) under the symbol SAPPE.

Driven by innovation, deep consumer insights, and a strong commitment to sustainability, SAPPE operates with a balanced focus on product innovation, economic performance, social responsibility, and environmental impact. The company believes that building a sustainable future begins with valuing people, embracing diversity, and leading with authenticity, creativity, and the courage to drive positive change. SAPPE's mission is to inspire lives worldwide one meaningful beverage at a time.

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Sappe PCL [SET: SAPPE, SAPPE/F, SAPPE-R]