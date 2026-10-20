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Minister Of Communications And Information Technology Meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of Commerce For Middle East, Africa

Minister Of Communications And Information Technology Meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of Commerce For Middle East, Africa


Date: 2026-10-20 02:24:04

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met on Tuesday with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Middle East and Africa, Mark Mitchell.

During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and explored opportunities to develop the partnership in the digital sector.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the digital economy and investment, alongside ways to develop collaboration in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.

partnerships digital sector development Innovation

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Gulf Times

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