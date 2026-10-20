92% Of Compliance Leaders Want External Certification On AI Agents. None Exists For On-Chain Risk. Elliptic Just Built I...

The global research1 found a wide gap between that appetite and teams' current capability. Only 16% of respondents said they were very confident their team has the skills to govern an AI agent today, while 38% said they were not confident at all or had no capability yet. Nearly a third (31%) expect to send staff for certification within the next 12 months. The demand for training has arrived well ahead of anywhere to get it.

The timing isn't optional. The EU AI Act now requires organizations deploying AI to take measures supporting their staff's AI literacy, a duty that was held through this year's Digital Omnibus revision. The Financial Stability Board's sound practices for AI adoption name staff capability as one of the conditions for sustaining it. Regulators are asking who on a compliance team is actually qualified to oversee an agent. Right now, most firms don't have a clean answer.

The Elliptic Institute's CAORP runs through five modules in two parts. The first establishes core vocabulary (model, generative model, agent) and the four positions of human oversight, alongside the regulatory sources now shaping expectations. The second is built around three jobs for the compliance professional in an agentic era: Define the boundaries an agent may act within, step in when it moves outside them and own the decisions it cannot close. Each job is taught through the principles of the Elliptic Standard.

"People in this industry are being asked to sign off on agents nobody has formally trained them to oversee," said Simone Maini, CEO at Elliptic.“Our own research confirmed it: 92% of compliance leaders told us they want training and certification. So we built it for the industry.”

The certification is free and open to everyone on Elliptic's website. Elliptic is at Money20/20 USA, October 18 to 21, at stand 14132.

About the Elliptic Institute

Elliptic Institute stewards the Elliptic Standard and convenes the industry on what it takes for the practitioner to grow and succeed in the agentic era, well beyond the Standard alone. Training is its first output.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in on-chain risk management, powering real-time compliance at agentic speed. Built for compliance from day one, our platform delivers the most comprehensive blockchain data and intelligence in the industry, combining unrivalled coverage, accuracy and uptime so that exacting organizations can manage risk, achieve compliance and power their risk management operations with confidence.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.