Rise Brings Its LALIGA Partnership To Life With A Season Of Exclusive Rewards

Rise, the trading app from INGOT Group, is kicking off a season of exclusive rewards, including an unmissable experience with LALIGA player Ivan Rakitić, as an official regional partner of LALIGA across the Middle East and North Africa, running throughout the 2026/27 season.

A Full Season of LALIGA Rewards

Throughout the season, the partnership brings traders a range of exclusive rewards: official LALIGA merchandise, club jerseys, signed balls, VIP match tickets and unforgettable travel experiences, with different opportunities available along the way.

“A lot of brands treat a LALIGA partnership as a single moment. We built ours to run through the whole season, so our traders get something new at every stage, from the merchandise they collect early on to a trip like Madrid later,” said Ahmad Khawanky, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rise.

One First Trade, A Season of Opportunities

Taking part begins with a first trade on Rise. That trade gives traders an entry into the LALIGA exclusive rewards draws: if it doesn't go as expected, Rise refunds up to $100; if it's successful, the trader keeps the profit. Terms and conditions apply.

From there, the rewards change throughout the season, so one simple starting point can open the door to different LALIGA opportunities as the campaign gets bigger. And the latest activation takes things a step further.

Four Winners Head to Madrid

Entries for Rise's biggest LALIGA experience yet run from 14 September to 14 October, with four winners announced on 15 October.

On the weekend of 8 November, the winners travel to Madrid, with flights and accommodation covered, for a VIP experience at Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona, one of the season's most anticipated fixtures.

Before kick-off, they enjoy full VIP hospitality, watch the players arrive, head pitch-side and tour the stadium behind the scenes, access most fans never get. They will also sit down with Ivan Rakitić to talk football.

“You can give anyone a match ticket, but the experience around it can make the day completely different,” said Jennifer Van De Vooren, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer at Rise.“Going pitch-side, seeing what happens before kick-off and sitting down with Ivan Rakitić are moments a ticket alone can't give you, and we're glad to offer them to our traders.”

The Madrid trip is the partnership's biggest experience so far, with more exclusive rewards to come throughout the 2026/27 season. Visit traderise/laliga for more.

About INGOT Group

Founded in 2006, INGOT Group is a multi-licensed brokerage group with six offices in Cyprus, Dubai, Jordan, Kenya, Australia and Seychelles, six licences and two brands, Ingot and Rise, the official LALIGA regional partners in MENA. The group is known for personal service from specialists who know clients by name, backed by the technology and execution standards serious traders demand. Its education programs have supported more than 2,500 students through university partnerships, market simulations and internships.

Rise is operated by INGOT SC Ltd, registered in the Seychelles and authorised by the Financial Services Authority of the Seychelles under Securities Dealer Licence number SD117. Visit traderise for more information.



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