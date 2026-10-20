Eight In 10 Professionals Surveyed Say AI Will Boost Restructuring Efficiency, But Execution Gaps Remain

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- More than eight in 10 (82%) restructuring professionals expect AI to significantly improve efficiency and decision-making. At the same time, operational readiness and experienced human judgment will remain critical to successful execution. This is according to new research from CSC, the leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions.

CSC surveyed 210 professionals globally across banking and financial services, restructuring and turnaround consulting, legal services, and private credit to examine the operational factors shaping restructuring execution1. The findings are detailed in CSC's guide The Restructuring Execution Gap-Why operational readiness determines outcomes.

Respondents see the clearest potential applications in information gathering, KYC mapping, communications, administration, and monitoring-areas where AI could help reduce friction and accelerate processes rather than replace professional expertise.

However, the optimism around AI has a complex backdrop, with execution risk spread across several interconnected operational challenges rather than one single bottleneck. Clarifying roles and responsibilities and administering SPVs or restructuring vehicles efficiently across jurisdictions are joint leading challenges, each cited by 43% of respondents. Managing cross-border complexity and time zones follows closely at 42%, while 39% point to the speed of onboarding or appointment, including AML/KYC.

“AI has the potential to support decision making and streamline some of the behind the scenes work that goes into the restructuring process. But technology works best when it complements experienced professional judgment. The real opportunity is in combining the right tools with people who understand the complexities of restructuring and know how to apply them effectively,” says Sean Foronjy, director, Corporate Trust and Agency, CSC,

The research also points to a timing issue: operational support is not always brought into a restructuring as early as professionals believe it would be valuable. While 80% consider governance services very or quite valuable at the early stage, only 24% say those services were first involved then. The same pattern appears for SPV and entity services, at 67% versus 25%, and corporate trust and agency services, at 56% versus 15%.

The findings also show strong demand for integrated and experienced restructuring support.

Jordina Walker, head of Restructuring and Special Situations EMEA, CSC, adds,“Commercial decisions can take months, but once parties know what they want to do, they want to move very fast. At that point, the question becomes less about whether a restructuring route is viable and more about how quickly the necessary entities, appointments, documentation, and support can be put in place.”

An overwhelming majority (83%) of respondents rate the ability to provide governance and director services, SPV administration, and trust and agency capabilities in one place as important, while 77% say the same about demonstrated restructuring and distressed-situation experience. The findings underline that, as restructurings become more complex and cross-border, execution readiness increasingly depends on having the right expertise, infrastructure and support in place before timelines become compressed.

Frequently asked questions about restructuring execution and operational readiness

How could AI improve corporate restructuring?

Eighty-two percent of restructuring professionals expect AI to significantly improve efficiency and decision-making, particularly in information gathering, KYC mapping, communications, administration, and monitoring.

What are the biggest operational challenges in restructuring?

Clarifying roles and responsibilities and administering SPVs or restructuring vehicles across jurisdictions are the joint leading challenges, each cited by 43% of respondents.

When should operational support be involved in a restructuring?

Eighty percent consider governance services valuable at the early stage, but only 24% say those services were first involved then.

Download CSC's guide, The Restructuring Execution Gap-Why operational readiness determines outcomes.

About CSC

CSC is the leading provider of business administration and compliance solutions, offering industry-leading expertise and unmatched global reach to alternative fund managers and capital markets participants. Leveraging deep institutional experience and a tailored approach, CSC delivers a comprehensive suite of fund administration, trust, agency, and compliance services to support a wide range of private and public market transactions, complex fund strategies, and scalable operations.

As the trusted partner of choice for more than 75% of the PEI 300 and 90% of the Fortune 500®, CSC helps clients navigate operational and transactional complexities across more than 140 jurisdictions and various asset classes. With extensive worldwide capabilities, our expert teams provide solutions tailored to each client's needs. Privately held and professionally managed since 1899, we combine global reach, local expertise, and innovative solutions to help our clients succeed.

We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.