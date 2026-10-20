Parse Biosciences Launches Evercode MAX, Enabling Researchers To Profile More Cells And Samples With Greater Flexibility...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single cell sequencing and a QIAGEN company, today announced that EvercodeTM MAX, a modular configuration of its flagship Evercode single cell sequencing platform, is now shipping to customers. Using the same instrument-free workflow, researchers can profile up to 2.5 times as many cells across up to twice as many samples within their existing budget, or run the same experiment at roughly half the overall cost.

Evercode MAX enables researchers to build a kit configuration around their experiment, with sample barcoding and library preparation as independent kits. Evercode MAX is available for Whole Transcriptome, WT FFPE, TCR, BCR, and CRISPR Detect. With configurations supporting up to 384 samples and 2 million cells, researchers can prioritize more samples to characterize biological variation or more cells per sample to resolve rare populations and subtle cell states.

That flexibility extends to value as well. Because Evercode MAX enables more samples and cells in a single experiment, cost per sample drops by up to 58%. Researchers can also match library prep capacity to their target cell count and save any unused library prep reactions for future experiments. As a result, they decide how many cells to sequence per sample while getting more out of the reagents they buy.

According to Nicholas Jendzjowsky, PhD, Assistant Professor-in-Residence at The Lundquist Institute, who recently chose Evercode MAX,“Flexible is how I'd describe Evercode MAX. For our planned experiments, we could essentially do two experiments for the price of one. That made the decision pretty easy.”

According to Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse,“Evercode MAX is the direct result of feedback from our customers. Every lab has different priorities when scaling a single cell study, whether it be more samples, more cells, or a tighter budget, and this gives them the ability to make that call themselves instead of settling for a kit that only solves for one variable.”

Evercode MAX runs on the same v4 chemistry as existing Evercode kits, with sensitive gene and transcript detection, efficient sequencing, and increased cell recovery.

To learn more about Evercode MAX, visit Parse at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference October 20-24 in Montreal, Canada, in booth #801 or visit the Evercode MAX product page.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

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