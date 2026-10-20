ARIS Launches Process Context For Enterprise AI, Reinforcing Position As The Essential Platform For AI Ecosystem - AETOS...

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ARIS, the pioneer in business process management whose powerful Enterprise Model has been the foundation for enterprise operations for more than three decades, today launched Process Context for Enterprise AI – to become the critical base layer for the agentic ecosystem, giving agents and applications the business understanding they need to deliver measurable new value.

While Process Context is becoming critical for successfully deploying and scaling enterprise AI, it demands far more than simply connecting AI agents to business data. It requires a comprehensive foundation that captures the relationships between processes, people, systems, risks and controls.

Built on a comprehensive Digital Twin of the Organization that connects how work is designed with the execution data that sits around it, ARIS provides this critical layer of Process Context from more than 30 years of enterprise knowledge and experience, something new entrants to the space are struggling to replicate.

The importance of this operational understanding is reinforced by new research conducted by The Hackett Group and ARIS. In a survey of more than 200 business executives at Global 2000 organizations, 82% agreed that Process Context is required for deploying AI agents, yet only 21% reported comprehensive, real-time visibility into how work flows across their enterprise. Crucially, organizations using Process Context tools were more than five times as likely to report measurable ROI from their AI investments.

“Enterprise AI is entering a new phase, and the question for business leaders has rapidly shifted from 'Where can we deploy AI?' to 'Where can AI create the greatest value?'” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO, ARIS.“The research exposes the challenge: businesses recognize that AI needs to understand how they operate, but most still lack that foundation. ARIS bridges this gap by providing the Process Context that agents need to work effectively – helping enterprises identify where AI can make the biggest impact, accelerate deployment and deliver measurable new business outcomes.”

ARIS Process Context for Enterprise AI reinforces this strategic role:

Object-Centric Process Mining (OCPM): Significantly expands the depth of operational insight available, helping companies connect a broader picture of how work is designed with increasingly detailed evidence of how it actually happens – strengthening the Digital Twin of the Organization.

Process Lens: Identifies where AI will have the greatest impact across the enterprise, enabling organizations to make a faster and more informed start with Enterprise AI and deliver measurable ROI.

Model Context Protocol (MCP): Process Context for Enterprise AI enables AI agents and applications to access trusted Process Context – the processes, roles, systems, rules, risks and controls that determine what should happen and under what conditions – through the ARIS platform.

“AI agents are only as effective as their understanding of the environment in which they're being asked to operate,” said Maxime Hambersin, Chief Product Officer, ARIS.“Our latest release brings together three critical capabilities that create a powerful, governed foundation for moving from isolated AI use cases toward scalable, controlled and value-driven agentic AI.”

ARIS Process Context for Enterprise AI is available from October 26.

About ARIS

ARIS is the Process Context Platform for Enterprise AI. Based on its powerful Enterprise Model, ARIS connects processes, people, systems, risks and controls with real-world execution data to create a governed Digital Twin of the Organization. This unique foundation enables Global 2000 enterprises to improve operational performance, identify where AI delivers the greatest value, and give agents the trusted business context they need to act reliably and cost-effectively. For more information, visit .

About the research

The Process Context Study 2026 was conducted by The Hackett Group in collaboration with ARIS. It surveyed 200 respondents at large and multinational organisations across North America (45%), Europe (34%) and the rest of the world (21%). 80% of participating organisations have revenue over $1 billion and 60% have more than 10,000 employees.

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