Unimed Appoints Sune Svenningsen As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Universal Maritime Solutions (“Unimed” or“the Company”), a leading provider of maritime medical supply, health compliance and crew wellbeing solutions and a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity fund management platform of Z Capital Group, LLC (“ZCG”), today announced the appointment of Sune Svenningsen as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Svenningsen brings nearly 30 years of international leadership experience across healthcare supply chains, operations, distribution and business transformation. He joins Unimed from International SOS, where he held several senior roles, including Chief Executive Officer of its Supply Division and Chief Operating Officer of its Medical Services business. Previously, he held leadership positions at Novartis and Missionpharma, overseeing operations across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

“Sune brings deep experience in building international organizations, strengthening operational performance and leading complex global supply and distribution networks,” said James J. Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.“His leadership will be valuable as Unimed builds on its strong foundation and continues expanding its maritime health, compliance and supply solutions around the world.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Svenningsen has led and scaled international businesses, integrated acquisitions and advanced digital capabilities. At Unimed, he will work with the Company's leadership team, employees and Board of Directors to strengthen its global organization and advance its long-term growth strategy.

“Unimed has built a strong reputation for supporting the health and wellbeing of seafarers,” said Mr. Svenningsen.“I look forward to getting to know our teams and customers, building on that foundation and continuing to develop the services, products and solutions maritime operators rely on every day.”

Unimed will remain focused on service to its customers, operational excellence and the continued development of its global maritime health, compliance and supply capabilities. Mr. Svenningsen plans to visit the Company's major operating centers during his first months as CEO.

About Unimed

Unimed is a provider of medical supply, equipment and oxygen distribution to global maritime industries, specializing in integrated healthcare and compliance solutions for clients worldwide. Unimed is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity fund management platform of ZCG. For more information, visit .

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