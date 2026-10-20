WETEX 2026 Attracts 60 Sponsoring Institutions And Companies From The UAE And Abroad

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“WETEX reflects the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage innovation and advanced global technologies, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart infrastructure, to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the water and energy sectors while encouraging climate action,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

This year's edition has attracted 60 sponsors, along with 23 partners and supporters. A total of 3,000 companies from 60 countries are taking part, with 13 international pavilions.

Premier Sponsors

ENOC Group, Acwa, Alfanar, Riyadh Cables Group

Principal Sponsors

Roads and Transport Authority -Dubai, Masdar, Siemens, Siemens Energy, Green Oasis General Contracting Company

Titanium Sponsors

Centaur Group, DAMAC Properties, DUCAB, AG Power, Larsen & Toubro

Platinum Sponsor

Tesar SRL

Strategic Sponsors

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Emirates Transformer and Switchgear, Federal Electric, SAP, Hitachi Energy – UAE, Gulf Eternit Industries, TAMCO Switchgear Malaysia, ARAR Group, Wade Adams Contracting, Sunten Electric, Embosal, Voltamp Energy, DANWAY, Ducont, HD Hyundai Electric, Jeddah Cables Company, TBEA Electrical Equipment Group

Strategic Media Partners

Dubai Media, CNBC Arabia, IMI

Gold Sponsors

AASA Group, Dubai Engineering – DECO Group, Lucy Electric, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Nirmal Industrial Controls, Maetel Instalaciones y Servicios Industriales-SA (Dubai branch), Thermax, PwC Middle East, Alucor, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Schneider Electric, Rosatom, Power Plus Cable, Torishima Service Solutions, Afaq Holdings, Ingram Micro, Trillium Flow Technologies, GAMA Security Systems, Electrical Industries Company

World Green Economy Summit

WETEX 2026 coincides with the 12th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and the World Green Economy Organization. It is held on 21-22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Permalink