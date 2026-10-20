Animotion Media Group Partners With Guangzhou Art-Land To Expand The Fixies Licensing Programme Across Greater China - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Animotion Media Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Guangzhou Art-land Holding Company Limited, one of the world's leading brand licensing and IP management companies, to develop the licensing and merchandising programme for The Fixies across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Under the partnership, Guangzhou Art-land will use its local market expertise and extensive industry network to identify and develop opportunities for The Fixies across consumer products, retail promotions and brand collaborations. The company will work with licensees, retailers and commercial partners to create locally relevant products and activations that reflect the franchise's educational values and distinctive visual identity.

Guangzhou Art-land operates across brand licensing, multimedia, product development, location-based entertainment and IP investment and is recognised as one of the world's leading licensing agencies. The company's portfolio includes internationally recognised entertainment, lifestyle and cultural properties such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbapapa, The World of Eric Carle, MTV, Namito, Qee, ViViCat and Deer Squad, among others. The company is the only“China-based enterprise” in China listed for consecutive 5 years ranked No. 12 globally in License Global's Top Global Licensing Agents report since 2022-2026.

The Fixies is the No. 1 edutainment content brand in China for children aged 4–8. Its stories follow tiny creatures who live inside machines and explain how technology, science and safety principles work. The brand has been present in China since 2015, with five seasons available across more than 30 platforms and services, including CCTV, Tencent Video, Youku, iQIYI, Mango TV and China Eastern Airlines' inflight platform. It has generated over 17 billion VOD views in China, holds a Douban rating of up to 9.3 and ranks No. 1 on Tencent Video's Learn Something New – Popular Science list for children's content. Beyond the series, the franchise has expanded through audio stories, publishing, music, educational formats and live entertainment. Audio stories have generated more than 360 million streams on Ximalaya, while the first printed book collection sold approximately 10,000 sets during its first week. The first Chinese-language Fixies album is now available on leading music services, and a locally adapted live stage show is scheduled to premiere in Guangzhou in late 2026.

The first major industry appearance under the new partnership will take place at China Licensing Expo, held from 21 to 23 October 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Guangzhou Art-land will represent The Fixies at Stand W1E01, introducing the brand's expanded licensing programme to prospective licensees, retailers and commercial partners.

“China has been an important market for The Fixies for more than a decade, and the brand already has a strong foundation across content, publishing, music and live entertainment,” said Julia Nikolaeva, General Manager at Animotion Media Group.“Our partnership with Guangzhou Art-land is the next step in this development. Its licensing expertise, extensive partner network and understanding of the local consumer market will help us create high-quality collaborations that preserve the educational character of The Fixies while making the brand part of children's and families' everyday lives.”

“The Fixies combines engaging characters and storytelling with a strong STEM and educational foundation, giving the brand significant potential across consumer products and promotional partnerships,” said Dr. Eddie Ng, the President of Guangzhou Art-land.“We are pleased to work with Animotion Media Group and look forward to introducing new, locally relevant ways for audiences to experience the world of The Fixies.”

The partnership represents the next stage in the development of The Fixies in China, supporting its continued growth as a multidimensional educational and family content franchise.

About Animotion Media Group

Animotion Media Group is an international production and distribution company, specialising in content for children, teens and family audiences. The company develops and distributes animation, feature films, hybrid and live-action formats and is expanding its activities across music, licensing and live entertainment. Its portfolio includes more than 1,500 episodes and brands such as The Fixies, Tina & Tony, DinoCity, Detective Finnick and others. For more information, visit animotio.

About Guangzhou Art-land

Established in 1999, Guangzhou Art-land Holding Company Limited is one of the world's leading brand management and IP licensing agencies and was ranked No. 12 globally for consecutive 5 years in License Global's Top Global Licensing Agents report since 2022-2026. Headquartered in Guangzhou, the company has operations in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Taiwan and works across brand licensing, multi-media business, product development, location-based entertainment and IP investment. It manages a diverse portfolio of international and Chinese entertainment, lifestyle, art and cultural properties. For more information, please visit yzav.

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