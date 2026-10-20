Safe Exit Initiative To Host Inaugural 'Through The Frame' Event In Baltimore

Interactive evening on November 12 will feature a documentary screening, local art, and community engagement focused on exploitation and support for impacted

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Exit Initiative (SEI) will host its inaugural Through the Frame on Thursday, November 12, 2026, bringing together art, film, and community action for an evening exploring the realities of the sex industry and support for individuals impacted by exploitation.

Taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Motor House in Baltimore, Through the Frame will feature a screening of“The Right Track”, a full-length documentary exploring real-life experiences within the sex industry and the systemic barriers that contribute to exploitation and disenfranchisement. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with survivor-leaders who participated in the documentary.

The evening will also include an interactive experience featuring local art and a cocktail-style reception with hors d'oeuvres, creating an opportunity for attendees to engage with these issues through storytelling, creative expression, and community connection.

Through the Fram, SEI aims to encourage greater awareness and meaningful community engagement around the experiences of individuals impacted by exploitation. The event brings together film, art, and conversation to help foster a deeper understanding of these complex realities.

Community members and others interested in learning more are invited to attend.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Through the Frame, an evening of art, film, and community action

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Motor House, 120 W. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Admission: $75 per ticket, plus a $4.22 ticketing fee

Safe Exit Initiative's ongoing mission is to create safe, sustainable exits from the sex trade and exploitation through quality services, strategic partnerships, and legislative advocacy. While headquartered in Worcester, MA, Safe Exit Initiative's impact extends beyond New England through programs, partnerships, and survivor-centered initiatives that support individuals across Massachusetts, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland. Founded and led by survivors, the organization brings decades of lived and professional experience to its work supporting those impacted by trafficking, exploitation, and the sex trade.

To learn more about this event or to reserve tickets, visit safeexitinitiative/through-the-frame.

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ABOUT Safe Exit Initiative (SEI):

SEI's mission is to create safe, sustainable exits from the sex trade and exploitation through quality services, strategic partnerships, and legislative advocacy. Headquartered in Worcester, SEI services include emergency day shelter (8 am–8 pm/7 days a week), immediate basic needs (food, clothing, hygiene products, laundry, and a safe space to sleep), transportation assistance, medical care and referrals, and mental/behavioral health services including residential recovery, case management, care coordination, and referrals to detox, treatment, and recovery services. SEI also supports youth and adults referred from across Massachusetts at Worcester-based programs.

SEI is survivor-founded and led. SEI's Co-CEO & Chief Programs Officer and Senior Director of Programs and Engagement have over 30 years of lived & professional experience relevant to participants. Direct care services have operated for over a decade, supervised by survivors of the sex trade/trafficking.

Gianna Bergstrom

Khanna Connections

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Safe Exit Initiative to Host Inaugural 'Through the Frame' Event in Baltimore News Provided By Khanna Connections October 20, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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