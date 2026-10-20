Zentium's Zencheck Announced As A Qualified Solution On Leading Healthcare Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Zentium's AI-native credentialing solution gives healthcare organizations a faster, more accurate path from provider application to practice

- Jack KileyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zentium, the AI-native healthcare workforce operations company, today announced the availability of ZenCheck as a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform. ZenCheck makes it straightforward for health systems, MSOs, and provider groups to adopt AI-driven provider credentialing, enrollment, and privileging.ZenCheck automates the most time-consuming and error-prone steps in the credentialing lifecycle - from document intake and primary source verification to payer enrollment tracking and expiration management. Organizations using ZenCheck have reduced credentialing timelines significantly faster than the industry standard, accelerating provider time-to-practice and recapturing revenue that manual processes leave on the table."Credentialing has been one of healthcare's most persistent operational burdens. ZenCheck was built to close that gap. We automate the full credentialing lifecycle so organizations can move from application to practice in weeks, not months. Being a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform gives health systems across their network a trusted, straightforward path to adopting this technology," says Jack Kiley, co-founder of Zentium.Mayo Clinic Platform supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.“Mayo Clinic Platform is designed to help unlock innovation by giving companies a more structured path to develop, evaluate, and advance solutions that address meaningful healthcare needs,” says Steve Bethke, vice president of Growth & Management at Mayo Clinic Platform.ZenCheck Key Use Cases- Healthcare organizations managing these challenges can benefit from ZenCheck:- Reducing provider credentialing timelines from months to weeks- Centralizing document intake and automating primary source verification- Tracking payer enrollment status and managing credential expirations across providers- Eliminating manual follow-up across providers, payers, and credentialing bodies- Accelerating time-to-bill for newly onboarded and re-credentialed providers"Healthcare organizations lose significant revenue every day providers are not yet practicing or not fully enrolled. ZenCheck eliminates the manual bottlenecks that cause those delays and gives teams full visibility into where every provider stands at every stage of the credentialing lifecycle," says Jack Kiley, co-founder, ZentiumAbout ZentiumZentium is an AI-native healthcare workforce operations company building the infrastructure for how health systems manage, credential, and deploy their provider workforce. ZenCheck, Zentium's credentialing and enrollment platform, automates the full credentialing lifecycle - from initial application through payer enrollment and ongoing compliance - reducing administrative burden, eliminating manual bottlenecks, and accelerating provider time-to-practice. Learn more at zentium.Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

Jack Kiley

Zentium, Inc

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Zentium's ZenCheck Announced as a Qualified Solution on Leading Healthcare Platform News Provided By Zentium, Inc October 20, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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